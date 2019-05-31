Dennis Meyer described the feeling of being a Missouri Lottery millionaire as “unbelievable.” His Powerball ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in the May 11 drawing to win $1 million.
“Twice a week I get a Jack Pack,” Meyer explained, referring to the combination play that includes a ticket for each of the Lottery’s jackpot games.
“I went on Friday and had them checked. There was no winners on those, so I got another one and put it in my truck,” he said.
Over the next weekend, he added a few more tickets as he traveled. On Sunday, he happened to see that a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Eureka. The close proximity to Pacific caused him to start looking through his recently purchased tickets.
“I was looking at all the tickets in my pocket, but the ones in my truck I didn’t look at,” laughed Meyer.
After talking with some people at work, he remembered the tickets in his truck and decided he’d better check those, too. Number after number matched up, and he knew he held the winning $1 million ticket.
“I went into work and asked, ‘What do we have going on today?’ I had a grin on my face and said, ‘I’ll be right back,’ ” he shared. “I grabbed the ticket and asked them to pull up the website. I said, ‘Tell me if you see what I see.’ ”
Meyer said they are all “tickled to death” for him and his family.
He purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip, 290 E. Fourth St., in Eureka. The winning numbers were: 6, 8, 9, 37 and 40.
Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game that features jackpots starting at $40 million. Powerball drawings are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.