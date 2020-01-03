Pacific Missourian Editor Pauline Masson retired at the end of the year after 25 years of covering Pacific news.
Masson is equally known for her straightforward reporting style and her sometimes provocative column, “I Have to Tell You.”
Before joining The Missourian, Masson worked as a reporter covering local government for newspapers in Los Angeles and St. Louis. She studied journalism at Murray State University, completed nonfiction writing programs at UC Irvine and Washington University, and earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Madison University.
During her tenure in Pacific, she has been active with the Meramec Valley Genealogical and Historical Society, where she wrote and produced history programs on the Civil War, The Great Flood of 1915 and World War I.
Masson served on the East-West Gateway Council of Governments Executive Advisory Committee under two Franklin County commissioners, including one term as committee chair.
Additionally, she has written five local history books, including “Schools in the Meramec Valley,” “Restoring the Old Rock Church,” “Pacific Sesquicentennial,” “Sidetracked/The Great 1922 Railroad Shopmen’s Strike” and “Sage of Little Ireland,” a biography of the late teacher and author Joseph McNamee.
“Reporting on Pacific news has been a great experience for me. It kept me engaged in every aspect of the community,” Masson said. “Although I’m retiring from the demands of weekly deadlines, I will still be active in the community.”
Masson said she plans to use the extra time to work with the local history committee, the Safety Net Committee for homeless students, the committee to restore the Historic First Baptist Church and the local amateur radio club that provides emergency communication services for the Pacific area.
She also has a blog at www.ihavetotellyou.com.