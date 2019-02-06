After 21 years of discussions on density and entry roads, a long-planned subdivision is set to move forward on a parcel of ground adjacent to Riverbend School.
Rich Gullet & Sons wants to develop Bend Ridge Estates, a 51-lot subdivision on a 25-acre parcel located on Indian Trail Road and Woodhaven Lane.
The planning and zoning commission (P&Z) voted Jan. 29 to recommend approval of the final plat for the development following a public hearing on the application.
The public hearing was held with no prior notice published in the newspaper and no public hearing signs posted at the property as required by city ordinance.
A previous public hearing had been scheduled for Jan. 22, but the hearing was not held due to lack of a quorum at the P&Z meeting.
Notices were advertised and posted for the Jan. 22 meeting.
City Administrator Steve Roth said City Attorney Bob Jones advised that it was not necessary to advertise and post a notice of the public hearing for the Jan. 29 meeting.
“The city attorney advised that since the rescheduled date was announced at the (Jan. 22) meeting, and that mailed notices will be sent to adjoining property owners, the rescheduled date was acceptable,” Roth said.
When Gullet bought the property in 1997 it was landlocked and bordered by large lot subdivisions and residential homes. Neighboring property owners sought to influence the density of the development as well as access to the parcel.
Gullet recently purchased ground from Assembly of God Church on South Highway N to provide entry access to the site and negotiated an agreement with neighboring property owner, who embraced the development.
Roger Gullet, representing the developer at the public meeting, said the firm plans to build homes in the $250,000 to $380,000 price range and is now ready to begin construction.
“We moved the tractors in today,” Gullet said at the Jan. 29 P&Z meeting. “We want to start construction as soon as the ground is dry.”
The application must still be approved by the board of aldermen.