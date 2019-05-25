Officials of Ozarkland, the iconic travel retailer, say the recent move to the Villa Ridge community has opened their eyes to a whole new marketing segment — the local community.
Ozarkland, which specializes in unique gifts, fudge and touristy nostalgia, recently opened its fifth interstate store in Villa Ridge May 17.
After a year of surveying the site, the specialty retailer moved into the unique A-frame building at 3375 Highway 100 largely because of its visibility from the Highway 100 and Route 66 approaches to and from Interstate 44.
“I stood across the street pumping gas and realized that everyone who pumped gas here could look across and see that building,” said Ted Roofener, Ozarkland vice president.
But it was the traffic count that finalized the deal, he said.
“With 15,000 cars a day going past, if we could pull 10 percent of the tourists off the interstate, we’d do fine here,” Roofener said. “But what we saw after we opened was there were as many shoppers from the community as there were motorists from I-44.”
The veteran travel retailer did not expect the large number of local residents who would shop at the store from the first day.
From the first day that doors opened, Ozarkland staffers noted that the store was filled with local shoppers who vied with travelers as a marketing segment.
“This community was an eye-opener for us,” Roofener said “It taught us something. We saw our customer base as coming off the interstate, but the community response here has been phenomenal.”
Roofener said in the future when the firm is scouting for new locations it will look for a community like the Villa Ridge market area that is hungry for new business and eager to support it.
One of the first things Roofener and general manager Kent Reed did was to paint the steep metal roof its trademark red to match the barn store image of the Ozarkland stores in Branson, Kingdom City, Camdenton and Sarcoxie.
Local labor and local suppliers helped Ozarkland renovate the building.
The wide array of items in the store includes moccasins, fine clocks, yard ornaments, wall plaques, fudge and other chocolate candies made on site
The Villa Ridge store also offers a new item for Ozarkland, ice cream.