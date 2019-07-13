Pacific Care Center at 105 S. Sixth St., a combined skilled nursing and assisted living center, has been sold.
HSI, which owns and operates a group of skilled nursing facilities, has acquired the Pacific facility, said part-owner Mary Beth Schmidt.
The new name of the 35-year-old facility will be Pacific Care Manor.
“We provided nursing care for 35 years,” Schmidt said. “Management and staff will all be the same under the new owners.”
The local care center was the dream of the late Joe Dailey, who wanted to have a nursing home in the community to care for elderly citizens.
In 1985, Dailey launched his idea to build a nursing home. The idea was opposed by nursing homes in neighboring towns. They argued that a new home would add too many beds to the region and hurt everyone’s business.
Dailey, his family members and a group of Pacific leaders persisted, taking their argument to the U.S. Supreme Court.
When the justices refused to grant certiorari and review the appeal, the decision of the lower court stood and Pacific Care Center was built.
On Dec. 26, 2005, Pacific Care Center opened an assisted living wing that included a 16-unit assisted living apartment complex to provide food and medicine for individuals who are otherwise independent. The center opened with a waiting list of eight.