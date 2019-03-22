Little Ireland Coffee, located at 125 N. First St., in the historic Thiebes Furniture Building, wants to expand its offering.
The popular eatery is seeking a conditional use permit (CUP) to allow outdoor patio dining.
The application also asks for a CUP to offer the sale of alcohol.
The Pacific Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider the application Tuesday, March 26, at 7 p.m. at city hall.
If approved, this will bring to three the number of downtown restaurants that offer outdoor dining. Little Ireland will join the Pacific Brew Haus in the McHugh Dailey Building, 220 S. First Street St., and Brown Jerry’s Blues, Brews and Barbecue at 147 W. St. Louis St.