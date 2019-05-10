By Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
In heavy morning rain, a small group of serious runners turned out for the seventh annual Tri-County Senior Center 5K race, held Saturday, April 27.
Inside the senior center, Carolyn Barfield and Joann Schmelz, registered runners.
At precisely 8 a.m., nine runners and one walker took off in the steady drizzle.
Three Pacific police officers were assigned to monitor vehicle traffic as runners made their way along city streets.
Amateur radio operators, known as hams, were stationed along the 50-block route to track runners and be on hand if anyone needed assistance.
Fourteen-year-old Elijah Biehle, who wants to become a ham, worked the corner of Union and Columbus streets with licensed ham radio operator Tom Usher.
Under the official start/finish line pop-up tent, Pat Dubuque, senior center president, and Mary Beth Pigg, senior center director, listened as hams reported runners’ progress to Patrick Kelly, PMVARC president, who served as net control.
“There weren’t many runners due to the rain, but it was still a great day,” Dubuque said.
The 5K is traditionally the largest fundraiser for the senior center, which operates with stipends from the city of Pacific, Franklin County Area United Way and events staged by senior center regulars.
Between 30 and 70 senior citizens eat weekday meals at the senior center. Regular patrons also coordinate twice-monthly jam sessions and other events to raise funds to help operate the center.
The senior center building, equipped with a shower and washer/dryer, is a designated Red Cross disaster shelter. The center has provided overnight housing for flood victims and provided meals for victims, first responders and flood assistance volunteers.
“We had a light turnout for this event, but the 5K has been a very successful fundraiser in the past and we’re already looking forward to next year’s race,” Dubuque said.