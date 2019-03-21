Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
Pacific Friends of the Library will host an Open House Thursday, April 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pacific Library, 111 Lamar Parkway.
Barb Schweissguth, library adult programmer, said in addition to the Friends introducing community members to the new library, a special evening of entertainment is planned.
Pacific High School graduate Melissa Fyr-Potter will sing Big Band music along with her quintet — Matt Sokeland, PSH music director, on the drums, Alan Lambert on the sax, Tim Garcia on the keyboard and Andy Sample on bass.
Friends of the Library will lead tours around the new 11,000-square-foot library that opened Sept. 20. Friends also will accept memberships.
The new facility is the sixth incarnation of a library in Pacific since the Twentieth Century Study Club created a public lending library here in 1937. The Pacific Library opened in a small building on St. Louis Street.
The library has occupied the Lille Thiebes home located on what is now D’Angelos Pizza parking lot, the first Pacific public school building on West Osage, where Clarkson Eye Care is now located, which is where it became part of the Scenic Regional library system.
In 1969, the library was moved to 140 W. St. Louis, the site it occupied for 25 years. In 2004, the library moved across West St. Louis Street into the building at 119. The new building on Lamar Parkway brings Pacific’s library to a state-of-the-art book and technology center.
“We hope people will come to see what we have in Pacific,” Schweissguth said, “and to hear Melissa sing.”