Officials want to prevent large trucks from taking Thornton Road from Viaduct Street to Highway 100 without interfering with trucks that do business close to the intersection.
Large trucks that attempt to travel the steep and winding road often run into trouble, especially in inclement weather.
Public Works Director Robert Brueggemann said he had been asked to place a sign at the intersection of Thornton Road and Viaduct Street that reads: No Through Trucks.
Brueggemann said the culvert crossing near the intersection is rated at nine tons. Big rigs can weigh up to 40 tons.
City Administrator Steve Roth said he thought the city should put up the sign to discourage semi drivers from turning onto the roadway but not pass an ordinance prohibiting trucks on.
“We can’t prohibit trucks that go to their businesses on Thornton,” Roth said.
Alderman Herb Adams, who served as municipal judge for 16 years asked how the municipal court would interpret the infraction if a police officer wrote a ticket to a semi entering Thornton.
“I don’t think we should put up a sign with no ordinance,” Adams said.
Ed Gass said even if a sign were installed how would a police officer respond to a truck coming from the north.
Andy Nemeth, who lives on Thornton Road, said he had not witnessed a large number of trucks going up Thornton Road.
“Maybe we should study how many trucks turn onto the road and don’t go through,” Nemeth said. “How often do trucks go all the way to Highway 100?”
Nemeth said he worried that the city might do something that was not necessary.
“Let’s do more of a study before we do anything,” Nemeth said.
Assistant Police Chief Dan Locke said the police would not write tickets for a no-through-trucks sign.
“It would have to be trucks or not trucks,” Locke said. “We can’t follow a truck out of our jurisdiction for a traffic violation.”