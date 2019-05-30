Officials are anticipating a large crowd for the fourth annual Bigfoot Open House in Pacific this Saturday, June 1.
Since the Bigfoot 4 x 4 monster truck relocated its headquarters from Hazelwood to establish its world headquarters on Rose Lane in Pacific in 2015, the firm has filled local streets with traffic for three of its traditional open house celebrations.
In anticipation of the 2019 crowd, Rose Lane will be closed to vehicle traffic from Lamar Parkway to the Bigfoot headquarters.
Mayor Steve Myers said he and his wife Lori plan to repeat the free shuttle service they offered in 2018.
Using Myers’ truck and the people mover provided by Bill McLaren, the shuttle will pick people up at the B&H parking lot in front of the store and shuttle them to the event. Shuttle service will be provided from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“In the past, people have parked at the bowling alley lot and if the weather is nice, they may have to again,” Myers said. “If that is the case, we will watch for it and make accommodations if necessary.”
Donations for the shuttle service will again go to the restoration of the Historic First Baptist Church.
There is no cost to attend the event, which starts at 10 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m.
At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Bigfoot, driven by a celebrity driver, will roar onto the fenced-off field to barrel over rows of vehicles as patrons watch from behind a chain-link fence that separates them from the high-flying monster trucks.
Also listed on promo flyers are monster truck rides, Old Skool Monster Truck races, food vendors and the opportunity to pose with Bigfoot No. 1 and Bigfoot No. 5, which will be on display.