Members of the Rockwood Labor Club (RLC) donated labor and material to help restore Historic First Baptist Church at 421 S. First St.
The 1873 sacristy and education buildings have been elevated above the flood plain and are being restored after two floods in 2015 and 2017 made the buildings uninhabitable.
The congregation, under the Rev. Jim Perkins, has been holding services in borrowed spaces or joint services with other area churches.
The church, which is the oldest in the region serving the black community, has flooded numerous times. Following two floods within 16 months, both the sacristy and education buildings were completely destroyed.
Local volunteers raised funds to elevate the two structures so they can never flood again and restore the interior for the congregation.
RLC members said they wanted to be part of the restoration project.
A team of eight RLC members, including Marty McClimens, Steve Lindsley, Don Gallo, Bryan Dattoli, Mark Johnson, Brandon Weber, Sam Rolwes and Adam Matteson, spent this past Saturday morning, May 18, installing new plumbing in both sections of the joint structure.
The volunteers arrived with everything needed to build the new rest rooms and install water lines to the new shower and kitchen.
Six union locals, including UAW Region 5, UAW 2250, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562, Sprinkler Fitters Local 268, Sheet Metal Local 36 and Elevator Installers Local 3, donated money to purchase the fixtures and materials, including lines, sinks, toilets and a water heater. Wholesale Plumbing Supply donated a portion of the material.
McClimens said when he and other RLC members read about the church restoration project in the St. Louis Labor Tribune they wanted to help.
In March, electricians from IBEW Local 1 volunteered to rewire the dual structure to provide the power for other craftsmen to complete interior renovations. They will return when drywall is finished to install electrical outlets.
“This is what labor does,” said McClimens, RLC president, who spearheaded the volunteer effort. “We give back to the communities where we do business.”
McClimens and Steve Lindsley, who supervised the plumbing work, are not new to Pacific. Representing the RLC, the pair purchased and installed the shower and washer and dryer at the Tri-County Senior Center in September 2015, to help it qualify as a Red Cross Disaster Shelter.
“It’s our pleasure to do it,” McClimens said. “Being part of the community is who we are.”