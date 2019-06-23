Blues and southern rock recording artist Jeremiah Johnson will perform at the 17th annual Pacific Car Show in downtown Pacific Saturday, June 29.
The St. Louis native, who spent a decade on the Gulf Coast of Texas, grew up listening to St. Louis-style blues.
Johnson and his three band members will appear on the car show stage at the end of Second Street at St. Louis Street following the car show trophy presentations from 6-9 p.m.
Accompanying Johnson will be Benet Schaeffer on drums, Frank Bauer on tenor saxophone and Tony Anthonis on bass guitar.
Johnson has produced a five album discography and signed a record deal with Ruf Records in March of 2018. He went to Texas to record his debut Ruf Records release, Straitjacket, which debuted number one on iTunes New Blues Releases and number six on Billboard Blues Album Chart.
The singer songwriter blends St. Louis blues with southern rock and country.
Car show events fill downtown streets from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. on St. Louis, Union, First, and Second streets. The event closes with the city of Pacific fireworks exhibit from the bluff at Blackburn Park at approximately 9:30 p.m.