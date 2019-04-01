On the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, regular lunch diners at the Tri-County Senior Center finish up their visit by pushing the tables back against the wall, creating a large dance floor in the center of the room.
Jeannie Guffey, senior center administrator, runs the mop over the center of the room.
The twice-monthly dance session draws a loyal crowd of line dancers, jitterbuggers and hoofers who have mastered the Texas Two-Step.
The jam sessions have been a staple at the senior center for more than 10 years.
Twice a month dancers gather at the senior center to dance to the tunes of Back ’n’ Time, a trio with a big sound.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and a meal of sandwich, chips, dessert and drinks that cost $5 is available until 6 p.m. when the music starts.
Although the band has a big repertoire of country music, Back ’n’ Time also tosses in a dash of rock or the golden oldies.
The flair that keeps dancers on the floor, is the band’s strong beat. In addition to the drummer, even the guitar and keyboard resonate a bit of percussion.
While some of the dancers live in Pacific, other loyal dancers travel from Sullivan, Japan, Gerald, Rosebud, Union and Washington.
Curt Blankenship, a regular from Japan, Mo., said he occasionally plays drums with the group, but he is just happy to be on the dance floor.
The senior center is currently gearing up for two fundraisers. On Thursday, May 2, the Ministerial Alliance will host a prayer breakfast fundraiser beginning at 7:30 a.m. to benefit the senior center.
On Saturday, April 27, the center will hold its annual 5K Run, Waddle and Roll through Downtown Pacific.