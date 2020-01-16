Three of the six Pacific Board of Aldermen seats will be up for voting in the April 7 municipal general election.
Current board members whose terms expire in 2020 are Ed Gass, Ward 1; Herbert Adams, Ward 2; and Drew Stotler, Ward 3.
Pacific City Clerk Kim Barfield confirmed that Adams and Stotler have filed for the upcoming election; Gass had not as of Jan. 10.
Ambulance
There also are two board positions to be voted on for the Meramec Valley Ambulance District.
The board consists of six members. Each member serves 3-year terms, with term expirations staggered so that two members are elected every year.
Ambulance district board members’ terms who expire in 2020 are Thomas Fitts, subdistrict 2, and Joseph Kapustka, subdistrict 5. Susan Magner, district representative, said both have filed for re-election.
The district covers approximately 240 square miles, including the northeast quadrant of Franklin County and portions of Jefferson and St. Louis counties.
All candidates for the April election must file by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.