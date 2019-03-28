Incumbent Chris Wymer is being challenged by Tom Grgic for one open seat on the Pacific Fire Protection District board in the April 2 election.
Profiles on the two candidates are as follows:
Chris Wymer
Incumbent Chris Wymer, 49, is seeking a second term on the fire board.
A lifelong resident of Pacific, Wymer graduated from Pacific High School in 1987 and completed courses in building trades and carpentry at the career center in Washington.
Wymer has been a member of the fire district for 30 years. He started as a volunteer firefighter at age 16, following five members of his family as volunteer firefighters.
When the district could pay firefighters, Wymer joined the department working part-time shifts, while working full time at Bruns Vault Company in St. Louis.
He has served as engineer, lieutenant and captain, holding rank for 20 years. He was awarded the Firefighter of the Year Distinguished Service Award in 2006 by The Missourian and served as the district representative in the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) fill the boot fundraising campaign.
Wymer was elected to the fire district board in 2013 and has served as board secretary and chairman.
He helped guide the district through the successful passage of a bond issue that enabled the district to increase employee benefits, upgrade rescue equipment and build a training center in Robertsville.
“This was tremendous because our firefighters no longer had to go somewhere else to train,” Wymer said. “I would like to now take this opportunity to use my training and experience to continue as a board member, to help improve, maintain and serve the Pacific Fire Protection District.”
Wymer said he wants to serve another term on the board because he foresees an influx of new residents in the area and wants to use his experience as a board member to continue to improve the district.
Wymer and his wife, Megan, have four children between them — Chris’ three sons who graduated from Pacific High School and Megan’s daughter who attends Zitzman Elementary.
Tom Grgic
Tom Grgic, 41, is seeking a seat on the Pacific Fire Protection District board. This is his first run for elective office and is doing so because he enjoys a good challenge.
He was born in St. Louis City in 1977. At age 5, Grgic and his family moved to Bend Road just outside the city of Pacific, where he still lives.
Grgic graduated from St. Bridget Elementary School and Pacific High School.
He became a volunteer firefighter with the district in 1995. Ten years later he became a full-time paid firefighter.
While working for his father, a general contractor, and attending East Central College, he became a licensed EMT.
“With the help of family I also was able to manage working 12 years full time for Pacific Fire Protection District and 10 years volunteering,” Grgic said.
For the past 20 years he has owned his own plumbing and sewer service company.
“If I am elected, my main goal is to keep the current budget maintained as it is and then keep updating our equipment as the budget allows,” he said. “Pacific has always had the most reliable equipment.”
A long-term goal, he said, is to see the unmanned firehouse, Station 3 on Highway F south of the river, upgraded to a fully manned station, which would improve response time in that area.
“Someone might have to donate land for that to happen, and it is definitely a long way off, but we have to think in terms of what would be best for the taxpayers,” Grgic said. “I care a lot about the district and would be very proud if I was able to know that I helped achieve a goal that remains for many years past my lifetime.”
Grgic and his wife, Shawna, have two daughters, Samantha and Madeline, who also are part of Pacific Indian pride.