Hummingbirds are particular creatures. I know this because my husband Bob has spent most of last summer and the past two months wooing them to our backyard feeder.
It’s been a frustrating business. He tried formula after formula of sugar water, red food coloring or no red food coloring. He even invested in different shaped feeders.
Bob had quite a collection of hummingbird facts. They migrate from Mexico to Missouri each spring. They usually arrive in Missouri by mid-April. They fly 25 miles in a day. They do see the color red. They chirp or sing and they do hum.
I had no trouble being convinced of this last one. When we lived in Robertsville, way out in the country, we had two hummingbird feeders outside the window over the kitchen sink where we could see hummingbirds starting in spring.
They make the humming sound by flapping their wings very fast, 200 times per second in dives, some experts say. The diving is what I’ve had particular experience with.
They’re tiny, less than 4 inches long, and they usually weigh no more than a nickel.
But a nickel hurled at you from a great height could still do a little damage and a nickel doesn’t have a sharp bill.
The Audubon people say an angry hummingbird may first hover in front of the intruder and then fly high above them before diving nearly straight down right at the intruder.
I certainly never meant to be an intruder. I just walked around the end of the house, intent on some mission, and would suddenly find myself under attack — or so it seemed. They would zoom toward my head, beaks pointed and humming, which translated to me as a warning.
We had two feeders, each had four feeding spouts and they were kept filled with deep red sugar water. They could draw quite a crowd.
It was difficult to believe sometimes how many were there, flitting around each other.
After we moved to Pacific, the red feeders went up near the back patio. The red feed kept disappearing so we assumed they were there, but rarely saw one.
This year, Bob decided to step up his research. His final result was sugar water with no red food coloring.
Last Thursday, when we went outside half of the feed was gone so we began to take more frequent peeks out the dining room window to see them.
Finally on Monday morning when I opened the back door to take our Maltese BoBo out, half a dozen hummingbirds flitted away from the feeder.
It was a dazzling sight, an airborne glint of green and red. And it was a safe enough distance that I could just be an observer.
I have to tell you . . . I never truly understood bird-watchers. But I’m working on it.
