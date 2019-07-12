When Mayor Steve Myers won the election in April 2018 I asked him to do two things for our city — clean up the sinkhole at West Osage and Integram Drive and trim the suckers off the bases of the small decorative trees along Osage.
I had been hacking away at the decorative trees from one end of Osage to the other for several years. The effort brought me a personal sense of worth, an occasional thank you and a snippet of public ridicule by the then mayor who took my picture when I carelessly, but unknowingly, parked illegally while trimming one of the trees.
On one occasion then candidate Steve Myers and his wife Lori came out to help me with the trees. They brought along several important tools, younger bodies, a pickup truck to carry away the trimmed wood, a chain saw on an extension pole and bottled water.
In a couple of hours, while I trimmed about four trees, the couple trimmed every tree from the Silica Plant to Second Street, picked up all the clippings and put them in the pickup. I had a little dizzy spell because I had failed to bring along bottled water. We called my husband Bob to pick me up and Lori drove my vehicle home.
So I had a certain confidence that the new mayor would be receptive to my request to assign the city workers to trim suckers off the decorative trees.
I have to tell you . . . within one week of the mayor taking office, Roy Hinkle and his crew were out there working on the trees. They not only cut off all the suckers from the ground to the first fork, they trimmed the top branches into neat balls. All of a sudden the trees looked like real decorative trees that had all been planted at the same time.
Within one week he got it done. I’m not kidding.
In that same first week of Mayor Myers’ administration, Gullet Contracting showed up and finished grading, seeding and strawing the banks of the sinkhole.
I felt like I was on a roll and it might be selfish to ask for anything else, but there are a couple of other things I would have liked to see done. For example, I’d like for the city to hire a half-dozen goats and turn them loose on the slope at Jensen’s Point Park to clear away the underbrush there that is about to overtake the trees.
The base of the park is mowed to a fare-there-well and the vintage wrought iron fence is beautiful — thanks to the mayor, who painted it himself, but the underbush is getting out of hand.
And that’s not all. The suckers on some of the Osage Street trees are coming back. They’re shooting up from the base and out from previously trimmed knuckles. And the weeds in the drainage ditch that carries the stormwater where the sinkhole occurred are starting to reach tree proportion.
The weeds that have already become trees on the former Lazy Larry property on West Osage are multiplying into a little set of woods in the heart of town.
I decided to write about this because I don’t dare go back to the mayor.
There is one hope. We have a newly established beautification committee that might possibly also be taking a look at these things.
But in the mean tine, I ask myself, what is a well-intentioned citizen to do?
Pauline Masson can be reached at paulinemasson@att.net or 314-805-9800.