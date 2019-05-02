Old time rock took on a whole new meaning when a pair of veteran performers who honed their skills in the heyday of early U.S. music stars performed at Brown Jerry’s in Pacific last Friday.
If you’re one of those folks who would rather see, hear and feel history than read about it, you need to see Terry Rogers and Scott Nienhaus do their 50-year retrospective of American popular music in three sets.
The veteran duo performed at Brown Jerry’s Blue, Brews and Barbecue April 26, bringing to life a whole storybook of American music hits of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.
You have to hear Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man,” Gregg Allman’s “One More Silver Dollar,” Steven Stills’ “Treetop Flyer,” and the Byrds’ 1965 hit “Turn, Turn, Turn.”
Talk about history, “Turn, Turn, Turn” was actually an old Pete Seeger song with lyrics taken from the Book of Ecclesiastes. But it was the Byrds who put it in the Americana lexicon and that’s the version that Rogers and Nienhaus perform.
These masters of mixed music genres are totally at ease with folk, country blues, rock, and when they get to the Byrds, a touch of jazz thrown in and they love what they do.
“It’s great to keep this music alive,” Rogers said. “We’re the only ones doing it out there.”
Nienhaus said part of the payback is constantly rubbing shoulders with audiences who lived through this music.
“We make a lot of friends,” Nienhaus said.
They look the part too, both sporting shoulder-length curls, Nienhaus dressed in a tiye-die Cardinal’s T-shirt and vest and Robert in his signature Fedora. It’s all part of the show but not the best part.
They identify themselves with their repertoire of the songs the Byrds recorded in the 1960s after they were catapulted to fame on their interpretation of Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man.”
Rogers and Nienhaus were invited to perform with the Byrds in 1993. When the last living member of the original band was organizing a European tour for the Byrds, Rogers and Nienhaus were among seasoned musicians who were signed on.
After the last member of the original band died, Rogers and Nienhaus were still booked to perform the Byrds’ repertoire.
“With no actual members of the original band left we couldn’t call ourselves the Byrds, so we named the show the Byrds’ Celebration,” Rogers said.
They continue to perform big stage Byrds celebration retrospectives several times a year and fill in as a duo in shows like the one at Brown Jerry’s.
I have to tell you . . . it’s back in time, a pristine performance, interspersed with plugging Rogers and Nienhaus CDs and recognizing the writer and arranger of every song in the show.
They also performed Nienhaus’ “On the Water.” It could have been a tribute to Joe Guerra, the music producer with Hired Gun, who produced the video of the song for the Missouri Department of Conservation that featured 10 of Rogers and Niehaus’ friends and was taped over a period of a year in a number of locations. You can watch it on YouTube.
I hate to use a cliche like “They blew the room away,” but they really did. Nienhaus’ guitar solo in the vein of the Allman Brothers’ Dickey Betts elicited a series of yells and whistles worthy of a rock concert, and, at the end, a standing ovation.
I think it was Joe Namath who said, “It’s not exaggerating if you can really do it.”
Rogers and Nienhaus, friends and fellow performers for 30 years, have traveled the world together. This was not their first performance at Brown Jerry’s and won’t be their last. If you like old time rock be on the lookout for their return in a month or so.
Pauline Masson can be reached at paulinemasson@att.net or 314-805-9800.