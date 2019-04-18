What has happened to free speech?
People are losing their jobs all over the place for voicing opinions that are not popular.
Actors, talk show hosts and political pundits suddenly find themselves out of work because a sentence or phrase they uttered was considered racist, gender insensitive or hateful.
To a free speech advocate like me this seems to be reactionism gone awry.
I have always had this underlying belief that one of the reasons our country was founded was to protect people who had different views and dared to voice them.
Now there are taboos, things we dare not talk about for fear of losing popularity, personal friendships, respect and, yes, our livelihood.
I grew up with the cardinal rule, if you want to keep casual conversation going avoid talking about religion or politics.
But that rule has now become a Damocles sword not only ready to strike the mighty and powerful, but hanging over the head of every individual and ready to strike down anyone who utters an errant thought.
It is no longer just rude and ugly to say rude and ugly things. It is downright dangerous.
Where is this taking us?
As my sons were growing up, I cautioned them that freedom of speech was real, but could be misunderstood. I told them it was in the Constitution to protect us from lawmakers making laws to ban us from saying what we think but does not protect us from the consequences of careless or hurtful remarks.
But consequences of uttering unpopular or unpleasant thoughts have gotten far out of hand. Now it is not only the reaction of people in power that we need to fear, but everyone we know.
The first time I heard the phrase political correctness, I thought it was silly. And I probably thought that people who succumbed to it were weak. I thought people should have the chutzpa to say what they think. I recognize that these days that kind of thinking can be a perilous path.
Now we are compelled to say only nice things, lest we find ourselves pilloried on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
These days we are all like Damocles sitting on the throne of Dionysius, looking up to see a sword above his head, held in place by the single thread.
I have to tell you . . . For straight talkers, like me, this is a worrisome trend.
This is not the first time in our nation’s history that rigid thinking has had horrendous consequences. In Salem, Mass., men and women lost their lives because someone called them a witch.
Closer to our time, hundreds of Americans not only lost their jobs, but were banned from working in their chosen field for 50 years because Sen. Joseph McCarthy accused them of being Communists.
Those two unfortunate episodes finally wore themselves out when ordinary people finally said, “This has gone too far.”
I tell myself that this too may pass.
Maybe there will come a time when ordinary people will say we need to get back to plain old free speech.
Didn’t we all learn that schoolyard rhyme about sticks and stones?
Pauline Masson can be reached at paulinemasson@att.net or 314-805-9800.