The Pacific Area Chamber of Commerce’s Pianos for a Purpose benefit has evolved into a Pacific Has Talent spectacle.
Last Saturday evening was the seventh outing for Phil “Spanky” Manaois who staged his dueling piano performance with partner Rick Kilian at the Pacific Eagles Hall.
Each year, the Chamber shares the profits from this annual fundraising dinner with a local nonprofit organization project.
As it turned out, Chamber President Greg Myers announced that after the Eagles donated the hall and so many businesses bought into the event this year the cost of the evening was completely paid for and the sharing agency would receive half of all money raised during the evening. The Chamber keeps the other half for its operation.
The project selected to share the funds this year is a new playground for St. Bridget Elementary School.
Here’s how it works. Patrons paid $35 each for a seat and dinner prepared by the Eagles. Diners could buy 50-50 tickets and raffle tickets for a chance to win fancy things or a scratch-off board that would be worth $1 million if every scratch on the board off produced a win.
The theme of the evening, which saw its most rousing activity in the seven years of the event, is the “pay to get someone to sing” program that increases funds and brings local singers to the stage.
Printed lists on each tables explained the rules. Patrons could request a song for as little as a $1, but were warned that higher paid requests would be played first. If someone didn’t like a performance, the patron could pay to have the singer kicked off the stage for a price. If you didn’t want to sing for a $10 set of beads you could be excused.
I have to tell you . . . It’s been my experience that when amateurs get up on a stage to sing, karaoke-style, in a public place the audience is in on the game. They know that it’s not exactly show business. Only this time, it was.
In the interest of full disclosure, I should say that there were a couple of performers who hit an off-key note or didn’t hold the microphone close enough to project their full voices throughout the room, but the real story here is that singer after singer delivered a showstopping performance.
If you happened to be watching Simon Cowell’s “Britain’s Got Talent” show the night Susan Boyle sang “I Dreamed a Dream,” you have an idea of how surprising an amateur performance can be.
Local singer Joe Schindler first got my attention that something was happening. Everybody in the room but me seemed to know. Joe and Spanky said people had paid over $100 to hear him sing. He sang four times throughout the evening, first Frank Sinatra’s “New York New York.” His last song was Otis Redding’s “Under the Boardwalk.”
Here’s the thing, Joe has never had a singing lesson. He never sang in a church choir or school glee club. He never sang in public until he was 17. As a student at Pacific High in the 1980s, the era when Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Rod Stewart, the Beatles and the Bee Gees were topping the charts, Joe sang their hit songs just for fun. A classmate heard him sing and said, “You need to do this in public.”
Joe and three friends from Pacific High and two from Washington High School started a teen band called Traxx. They played rock songs and the performances earned Joe an invitation to sing with a few cover bands in the St. Louis area.
When singing cover tunes, Joe liked to try to sound like the star singer. After a time, one by one, he did begin to sound like the Top 10 singers, and he could capture their timing perfectly, which is what he did Saturday night.
Joe was a great surprise to me but it soon became clear that he was not the only real singer in the room. Mike Etter performed a rendition of Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire,” that was so lively, as Paul Simon might have said, it blew the room away.
Then a guy in a blue T-shirt, with a close-cropped beard, named Scott Magoffin was called to the stage. He got into a little scuffle with Spanky about the key of the song he was assigned to sing.
I didn’t realize until Joe told me later, that the singers didn’t know what they were to sing until Spanky told them. So Spanky was in charge of Scott’s performance.
“Are you sure you can sing in that key?” Spanky had asked, wanting assurance.
“I can sing it in that key,” Scott said.
Then he absolutely wailed, in either a confident falsetto or a natural tenor, Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll.”
Even Joe Schindler said, “Now that was good.”
Other singers performed. John Freitag, Brian Fairbanks, Amy Donnovan, Tonya Thompson, a one-name singer called Burgundy, a duet billed as Tina and Andrea, and Drew Stotler took their turns.
The St. Bridget Men’s Club performed a shoulders, nose and toes routine as Spanky and Rick sang.
When it seemed that the show might be winding down, Mike Etter announced that he wanted an encore.
Mike said that all the music of the evening had inspired him to write a song just for the occasion about St. Bridget School. He wanted to sing it to the tune of “Sweet Caroline.” After the first verse, the audience chimed in, harmonizing some of the lines “shamrocks never looked so cool” in a delivery that was so natural it sounded like they had rehearsed it.
Not so, Mike said. He just wrote it minutes before he went on the stage.
Woven among all this hometown talent, Spanky and Rick offered a few golden oldies of their own, like “Your Mama Don’t Dance and You’re Daddy Don’t Rock and Roll,” and “Leroy Brown.”
But the dueling pianists said they had to admit that as the evening wore on they could hardly believe their ears.
“These people could really sing,” Spanky said. “I could have listened to them all night,” which he did.
I wanted to share this evening of music with readers so I could lavish superlatives on a truly superlative evening.
I think it was Joe Nemeth who said, “It’s not bragging if you really did it.”
