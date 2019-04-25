There is an ongoing discussion about how to deal with wild animals that roam into residents’ backyards here in Pacific. But here is one for the birds.
My husband Bob and I live on Payne Street, between the school district office, a church and another residence. Across the street is all houses, not a stretch of woods in sight. But lately we’ve been visited by some unexpected visitors that no varmint chaser has mentioned.
A couple of weeks ago a large red-tailed hawk found a perch in the tree at the corner of our backyard next to the house and just sat there out of reach of any harm.
He was still as a statue as Bob walked directly beneath the tree to get a closer look. He had not moved when Bob came inside for a camera and returned to take half a dozen pictures of him. Bob asked me to come outside and take a look. The entire visit lasted 10 minutes or more.
He has returned a couple of times, always perching on the same branch between our house and the neighbors. He faces our yard and we wonder what it is that he is looking at. It happens that this year our yard is home to an unusually high population of baby squirrels.
I happen to like baby squirrels but Bob thinks they are rodents who can get into the attic and cause damage.
When we lived in Robertsville, I once rigged an ear of corn on a spike in a large discarded bird feeder and set it in a flowerbed for the squirrels. It was a pretty little thing, about 14-inches square with four corners and a pitched roof. I think I found it at a yard sale. But then it just disappeared. When I asked Bob what had happened to my squirrel feeder, he just shook his head.
But he likes all birds. And he is truly skilled at imitating birdcalls. When geese flew overhead he could call them in. They’d circle around our little lake and sometimes land on the bank for a brief visit.
He could call in wild turkeys too, with his voice. People of a certain age can remember that man-made gobble in the movie where Gary Cooper portrayed Sgt. Alvin York, the Tennessee farm boy who became one of the most decorated soldiers of World War I. He was an avid turkey hunter before he became a soldier and could persuade them to pop their heads up with a realistic gobble.
Bob can make that same gobbling noise. But he doesn’t take credit for what happened last Friday. He has been digging up a patch of ground at the end of the house with a rototiller. Last year he built a little rock garden there and it looked good until the weeds took over.
This year he rolled the rocks onto the concrete walk, dug out all the weeds roots, exposing a world of worms, snails and slugs in preparation to lay down some black plastic before rolling the rocks back into place and surrounding them with mulch.
As he stepped out the patio door Friday morning, a large wild turkey was foraging in his patch of tilled earth, less than 10 feet from where he stood.
He didn’t make any attempt to communicate with the visitor. He just stood there in disbelieving silence. This little spot of ground is next to the fence between our house and the school district office and is the site of a lot of traffic, vehicles, foot traffic, even kids cutting through to and from the middle school directly behind the administration office and the church.
The turkey was oblivious to its surrounding as it pecked away at the smorgasbord in raw earth. It was mesmerizing. To prove it really happened, Bob came inside for a camera but by the time he returned to the spot, the visitor was gone.
In the realm of wild critters this may not be big news but this could be the right time of year for wild turkey sightings. I saw in the Chicago Tribune last week that the folks in the Uptown neighborhood were all running for their cameras because a wild turkey was roaming the neighborhood, walking along streets, alleys and through parks.
I have to tell you . . . a wild turkey is a sight to see. So keep a camera handy just in case our turkey takes a stroll past your place.