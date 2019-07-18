Just in case you have not read all you want to read about the small decorative trees that line East and West Osage Street from city limit to limit, here are a couple of tidbits that arose after my last column.
I wrote that the trees had looked beautiful at the start of the growing season after Roy Hinkle and his crew trimmed them. But they are starting to look straggly again as suckers are growing from the trimmed places and from the roots.
I used to trim them, one at a time, slowly and not as successfully as I would have liked. Then miraculously the new mayor ordered them all trimmed in one day, during the first week of his administration.
I said in my column that I wouldn’t dare go back to him with another request.
That confused one reader, who wanted to know why I wouldn’t go back to the mayor.
“Are you mad at him?” she asked.
No, I am not mad at him.
I have to tell you . . . I should have done a better job of explaining. I wouldn’t go back and ask for another favor after he reacted so quickly on my previous request because . . . I thought I might be pushing my luck . . . because I didn’t want to pester him . . . because he took over the responsibility of caring for the little trees and I wasn’t so perfect when I did it by myself.
What I really meant was that I didn’t want to complain after he acted so quickly and dramatically. After Roy and his crew trimmed the tops into nice neat balls and cleaned the trunks, the little trees suddenly looked the way I had always hoped they would look.
When I wrote that column, I had just been hoping that the city crews would somehow schedule another trim day on their own.
But, never fear, the second thing that arose out of my column was that Nancy Omer, the lady who changed the appearance of Osage Street several times a year by making sure that flags fly from the light standards on patriotic holidays, called about the column. She agreed that the trees need some care. She said when the weather cools a bit she plans to go out and cut off the suckers.
“I know the city guys have a lot to do and I don’t mind trimming the trees,” Nancy said. “I want the street to look nice.”
How’s that for being a solid citizen?
Pauline Masson can be reached at paulinemasson@att.net or 314-805-9800.