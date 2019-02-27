This is a first for me to ask readers for help, but here it goes.
For anyone who doesn’t know, my husband Bob and I have been selling raffle tickets for a quilt to help raise funds to renovate the interior of Historic First Baptist Church on South First Street.
We have taken the quilt to the Eagles’ Friday Night Bingo, Saturday barbecue and the Lions Club pancake breakfast and the community responded. Even folks who already had a lot of quilts, were willing to buy a ticket saying it was a good cause.
It is a good cause. A committee of community supporters has already raised more than $70,000 in cash and so far an untabulated amount in material and labor.
Volunteers have cleared mold and debris from the flooded sanctuary and education building, elevated both buildings above the flood level, built stairs and a landing to enter the building and rebuilt the sanctuary ceiling.
They have promised to completely rebuild the interior with insulation that was never there before, new floors, new restrooms, new heating and air conditioning and more.
To fund all of this work, committee members have barbecued, acted as celebrity bartenders, raffled off big prizes that some unexpectedly won and donated back to be raffled again, and held a fun filled trivia night.
Even though he bought his tickets like everyone else, Joe Gildehaus, son of committee co-chair Norbert Gildehaus, felt so guilty that he won the donated motorcycle that he decided to do penance by buying the furnace and air-conditioning units for the church.
I have to tell you . . . I just felt that I needed to do my part.
So here is the story on the quilt. I won it with one raffle ticket at St. Patrick’s Rock Church picnic in 2004. It is absolutely the only quilt I have ever won, although I have never walked past a quilt raffle without buying at least one ticket.
As a quilt lover and veteran quiltmaker, this one is a work of art. Frances Nahlik, who was a master quilter, designed and made the quilt, contributing every stitch. She made many quilts to be raffled at the Rock Church picnics over the years. As a seamstress who was getting up in age when she stitched this quilt, this was her last one.
It is a single needle, 88-inch by 102-inch masterpiece, fringed all around. It is a shamrock design in white and kelly green. An elaborate four-leaf clover scroll pattern is embroidered in green on large white squares.
“I don’t think I could have ever given it up,” said Connie Murphy, daughter of the late Billy Murphy of St. Patrick’s Rock Church fame.
But here’s the thing. It gives me a warm feeling that this beautiful quilt could help Norbert and Bob and their committee return Historic First Baptist Church to its congregation. They are determined to make it so that it will last another 100 years.
If it seems like a good cause, or if you think you couldn’t live without this quilt, you can purchase a $5 ticket, visit Gildehaus Comfort Systems, 412 S. First in Pacific, or call me.
Pauline can be reached at 314-805-9800 or email paulinemasson@att.net.