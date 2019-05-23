Writers are getting younger.
If you are one of those people who observe that people in uniform, namely policemen and men and women in the military, are looking younger, let me be the one to tell you that writers are really getting younger.
At last week’s Meramec Valley School Board meeting, Mr. Orris, Robertsville Elementary School principal, introduced four students in his writing, illustrating and publishing project. Two were in the second grade and two were in the third grade.
Mr. Orris said every student in those two classes wrote a story that was published in a hardcover book. He had copies of the books with him. Second-graders stories’ were in a book titled “All About Animals.” Third-graders stories were in a book titled “Famous Missourians.”
His guests were there to represent the project and they were going to read something of what they wrote.
The first reader was second-grader Cam Harvey who said he was going to tell us about an interesting bird, the rockhopper penguin.
“The rockhopper penguin is a cool bird,” he said. “It grows to about 22 inches in length. It has black and white feathers and red eyes. It eats fish and lizards. It swims, but cannot fly like other birds. The parents risk their lives for their babies and are very protective.”
Cam’s fellow second-grader Gunner Knott wrote about an animal that was new to me, the sugar glider. They are blue, gray, yellow and pink striped animals, 12 inches long and weigh about 5 pounds. They eat insects and sweets. They also like nectar.
Sugar gliders can be found in Australia and Indonesia. They are hunted by snakes, foxes, cats, wolves, owls and muskrats. They can live to be 12 to 15 years old.
“Here are some interesting facts about sugar gliders,” Gunner said. “They are the same family as kangaroos. They carry their babies in a pouch.”
Then came the third-graders who had stories about famous Missourians.
This should be good, I thought. My mind clicked through some famous Missourians — Harry Truman, Gen. John Pershing, Mark Twain, Walt Disney and Kit Carson. But these young writers did what all great writers do. They chose unpredictable topics.
Avery Thomas read her story about Margaret Tobin, which I didn’t immediately recognize. But she led into her story like a true biographer. Margaret Tobin was born in Hannibal, Mo., in 1867. At 13, she worked in a tobacco factory to help her family. Later, she married James J. Brown. She loved travel. On one trip to Europe she bought a return ticket on the RMS Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank. Margaret earned a place in history as the Unsinkable Molly Brown.
Fellow third-grader Chase Martin got a little chuckle from the audience before he started to read, which probably gave him a boost. He said he had decided to write about Jesse James.
Jesse James was born in 1847, the third of four children. His family was caught up in the Civil War. In 1854, he was shot by the Union Cavalry but survived. Four years after the war, Jesse and his brother Frank J. started robbing trains.
“They stole money from the train’s safe, but did not rob the passengers,” Chase said. “He was one of the most famous outlaws.”
What struck me about Mr. Orris’ young stars was not only how young they were, but how complete their stories were. I wrote stories at a young age, although I think, not as young as the second grade.
But there was another element to this event that won my admiration and I thought was worth sharing.
These young writers were the last of 11 groups of students who received special recognition from the school board during last week’s meeting and they were the youngest.
They had to sit for 45 minutes and watch Pacific High School seniors who had won speech contests and singing contests and had played their instruments in state competitions, fourth-graders who had won a regional Odyssey Stock Market Game, and fourth- and fifth-graders who had taken their science projects to Queeny Park.
Then they had to walk up on that huge stage in the Pacific High School auditorium, look out on rows of tiered seats that were three-quarters full of parents, teachers and students of all grade levels and read their stories.
And they held their own.
Rockhopper penguins, sugar gliders, the Unsinkable Molly Brown and Jesse James, seen through the eyes of young writers, will stay with me for a while. I can’t wait to read what the other second- and third-graders wrote about.
