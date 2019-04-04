I did something at the March 28 Chamber of Commerce meeting at the Tri-County Senior Center that is not exactly in my strong suit. I almost made a speech.
I was compelled to comment after Mayor Steve Myers spoke on Better Together, the proposed St. Louis city and county merger.
If the merger occurs, it will strip away the portion of Pacific east of Neosho Street, and make it part of a new Metropolitan City of St. Louis.
Who will decide whether this merger, and subsequent shrinking of the city of Pacific, will happen? Voters all across the state of Missouri.
Mayor Myers talked about the unfairness of the statewide vote. He said he doesn’t want voters outside the affected area to make decisions on how local government is run. He called it a land grab and he is right.
I said my research tells me that this will go before all Missouri voters on the November 2020 ballot. I said if anyone in the room had a connection to any town in outlying Missouri, a hometown or family member living there, they should reach out and ask their contacts to vote no on Better Together.
That’s not nearly enough for the potential loss that Pacific faces. Here is what I wish I had said.
Your acquaintances, friends, relatives and kids in college in these outlying Missouri towns may find themselves driving by big billboards that says Support Better Together. It will consolidate government and save taxpayers $1 billion a year.
That’s what merger promoters are saying. It’s a great message. Who wouldn’t want to save taxpayers $1 billion a year? That message alone might be enough to convince some good-hearted faraway citizens to vote yes for the merger.
I have to tell you . . . Promoters cannot back up their claim of huge savings. But there is a bigger hoax going on here where they are pulling the wool over voters’ eyes. Promoters determined early on that if only St. Louis city and county residents voted on Better Together it would be unlikely to pass. They need those out-state voters.
And billionaire Rex Sinquefield has donated $25 million to convince our state residents to vote yes. He can buy a lot of billboards and local TV ads with that stash.
Never mind that the people reading the billboards, local newspaper ads or watching it on their local TV are not going to see their taxes lowered.
So here is my take on this looming catastrophe. We (Pacific residents) need to marshal our forces to tell the story — not to each other — but to voters across the state. We have 19 months to act.
We need to use every avenue to get our own message to those voters in Kirksville, Cape Girardeau, Rolla and beyond. Even if there is some reduction in government cost for the new metro city, the cost to the city of Pacific is staggering.
Pacific is the only city in the merger area that is located in two counties and stands to lose a portion of its territory and taxes. But it’s not the only city in the state that this could happen to, and that is another thing we would want Missouri voters to realize.
Some 16 Missouri cities are located in more than one county, including Belle, Browning, Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Excelsior Springs, Ray, Foristell, Hannibal, Joplin, Kansas City, Lake Ozark, Lee’s Summit, Monett, Pacific, Portageville, Sugar Creek and Valles Mines.
The city of Cameron, population 9,933, is located in three counties, Clinton, DeKalb and Caldwell, with more than half its territory in the Kansas City metropolitan statistical area. If this merger thing works, Kansas City might be in the offing for a larger land grab than St. Louis.
Pacific has the most to lose in the proposed merger and the greatest need to act. We need to reach out, in whichever way we can, to voters in all those cities to stress that if it happens here, it can happen to them.
Every city that is in two counties would be up for grabs, pun intended. Portions of their city could be stripped away by voters far removed from their local polling places.
In Pacific, if the merger is approved, it will take away local control of police protection, street maintenance, water and sewer systems in what is now the eastern portion of the city.
Our museum and visitor center being planned for the Red Cedar Inn building would be located outside our city limits.
We would still have to live with stormwater and flood problems on that end of the city, but any remedies would be in the hands of folks in present day downtown St. Louis where the seat of government for the new metropolitan city is set to be located.
So we need to get cracking. It is not too early to say to outlying Missouri residents, a yes vote for Better Together would cripple the city of Pacific. And you could be next.
Remember that opening line in the movie “Camelot.”
“Ask everyone if he’s heard the story. And tell it loud and clear if he has not.”
Pauline Masson can be reached at paulinemasson@att.net or 314-805-9800.