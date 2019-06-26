When I was invited last week to two different amateur radio Field Day exercises, being conducted by three area radio clubs, my role as a journalist to focus on the real news story was put to the test.
One event was all new and shiny, big, bright and high tech, putting to use one of the best-equipped emergency response rigs in the state — and in the U.S. for that matter. One club was a group of old school hams, who have been surfing the radio waves for all of their adult lives. They build radios, invent new ways to put up antennas in remote areas, and work disasters like nobody’s business.
They operate out of a renovated one-room school house with a couple of outbuildings and their idea of fun is a game called a fox hunt where they locate hidden radio beeps by triangulating signals with their hand-held radios.
The third was a relatively new club, which was invited to participate in Field Day with both of the other groups. I am a ham and a member of the third group, the Pacific amateur radio club, though not the skilled radio operator like my husband Bob or our friends.
My role as a reporter is to be objective here. Right? I have to tell you . . . it was a challenge.
I’m reluctant to use the word dazzled, but no reporter worth her salt could avoid being impressed with the setup at the Eureka Fire District’s training center on Highway 66.
Eureka Search and Rescue (ESR) works out of this building. This is a team of 14 volunteers who search for missing persons. They do it on foot, working out of a converted ambulance that they rigged with computers and a big screen TV. They got the idea that as they work in remote areas, trudging across fields, through woods and along riverbanks, a couple of ham radio operators might be a good addition to the team.
The ESR team invited a group of active hams in the Boeing Amateur Radio club to help them introduce local hams to the intricacies of search and rescue operations, hoping they might want to join the group. A handful of new hams and one would-be ham showed up and the Boeing hams talked them through the Field Day protocol.
For anyone who doesn’t know, hams can talk to each other from any remote spot on Earth, sometimes using a radio and antenna no bigger than a pack of cigarettes. Which brings us to the old school hams.
My friend Craig Brune brought one of those little cigarette pack sized radio and antenna that runs on a battery to the Field Day event at the Zero Beaters event in the old Indian Prairie School.
When club members renovated the old school to create a working clubhouse they were careful to save the blackboard that stretches across one end of the schoolroom to preserve the historic integrity of the building. They installed a modern restroom to accommodate visiting ladies who found the school outhouses a bit too historic. But the school doesn’t have a well so they installed a tank to capture rainwater to flush the toilet.
So you get the idea. They are innovative.
Hams cannot use commercial power for Field Day contacts. The goal is to show that they can communicate with faraway places from areas with no electricity or cell towers.
The Zero Beaters hams made their Field Day contacts on two HF radios turned to two different radio bands. But it was Craig’s hot spot that captured my attention as a reporter. It’s a self contained digital radio that supports all four amateur digital modes, can select the nearest preprogrammed wireless network automatically and costs under $300. He just showed it for fun.
So for 24 hours, operating in a $2 million emergency command center funded by FEMA and tricked out with a 60,000-watt portable generator or in an old brick schoolhouse that relies on rainwater to flush the toilet, local hams had a Field Day.
So, as Paul Harvey might have said that’s the rest of the story.
Reach Pauline Masson at paulinemasson@att.net or 314-805-9800.