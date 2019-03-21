At our local amateur radio club meeting last week our president, Patrick Kelly. decided to build a Faraday cage.
He and Henry Hahn had such good luck at our February meeting working with two possible ham recruits, Elijah and Joseph Biehle, soldering a little gadget known as a resistance timer, that Patrick wanted to bring another simple to-do task to the meeting.
As luck would have it, the boys, who said they plan to become hams, came back to the club meeting.
The Faraday cage was simple, a metal bucket that hams place their radios in to protect them from an electromagnetic pulse (EMP).
What makes this ham club experiment worth sharing with readers is the overwhelming impact an EMP would have on all of us if one reached the Earth.
A geomagnetic storm triggered by an EMP could overwhelm the nation’s power grid and knock out power plants, substations, transmission lines for cities and regions, not to mention cell towers and all communication.
This did happen once. Patrick gave us a little history lesson. On Sept. 1, 1859, a solar flare ejected off the sun and in four days hit the Earth’s magnetosphere.
A British astronomer, Richard Carrington, had been watching sunspots and he recorded the solar flare, which went down in history as the Carrington Event.
When the flare reached the Earth, it created a geomagnetic storm that knocked out the only electronic system at the time, the telegraph. The effect was so strong some telegraphers received electric shocks and the papers in their hands burned up. A mesmerizing light show enveloped the northern hemisphere.
This was before cellphones and TVs. It was before electricity. But if a solar flare as strong as the Carrington Event reached Earth today. it could overwhelm the nation’s power grid. Not only would we not be able to communicate, we wouldn’t be able to cook, heat or build things.
It would happen in a flash, more immediate than the diminishing ozone layer and climate change that scientists keep warning us about.
But anything sealed inside a Faraday cage would be protected from the geomagnetic storm.
Patrick said he had brought along the makings of a Faraday cage that we would make.
“Did you test it?” my husband, Bob Masson, asked.
“No,” Patrick said. “We’ll test it after we build it.”
This was all new to me, but Bob later told me that hams all across the country are building these things. Craig Brune, nømfd, showed him one a few months back and he came home and made one.
Patrick’s Faraday cage includes two metal buckets, one larger than the other. He placed a handheld radio, turned up to full volume, inside the smaller bucket, careful to make sure it didn’t touch the metal sides and sealed the bucket.
He went into another room in the senior center where we meet, tuned another handheld radio to the same frequency as the one in the bucket, and began to transmit. We could all clearly hear a buzz from the radio inside the bucket.
Not to worry. He took aluminum tape and sealed the handle holes and the lid rim, went in another room and transmitted again. We could still hear a buzz inside the smaller bucket.
This was the real test. He set the small bucket inside the larger bucket where he had placed a wicker basket to keep metal from touching metal. He sealed it, returned to another part of the building and transmitted. And voila, total silence from the bucket. It worked.
He said he spent about $20 for the material.
This was new to me, but scientists have known about solar flares and EMPs that cause geomagnetic storms for a long time. In 2001, Congress passed a law ordering research to find a way to restore power after a solar flare. FEMA is working on temporary transformers.
The Department of Homeland Security has a recovery transformer program to design and build a portable transformer that could be installed anywhere, and the Department of Energy is working on a supply of extra transformers that could be trucked anywhere necessary.
Some utility companies are building capacitor banks that work like batteries to absorb and dissipate excess energy.
All of the energy experts know about Faraday cages, but it is not possible to build one large enough to protect an electric grid, or even a cell tower, for that matter.
There also is such a thing as a man-made EMP, which is even more alarming than a solar flare. Some hostile nations are researching ways to create nuclear EMPs to attack the U.S. magnetosphere and disarm us without having to face our military.
The energy gurus have concluded that the best way to protect against solar storms is to forecast them in advance and shut down the grid before it strikes. They could then turn the power back on when the storm subsides.
I have to tell you . . . this is worth knowing. Hams have always been on the cutting edge of communication equipment, building newer and smaller radios, soldering and tinkering with equipment and antennas to find easier ways to transmit over radio waves that circle the Earth.
Patrick said a tech dependent person could also put everything on his or her computer on a tiny flash drive, put it in a Faraday cage and it would be protected from an errant solar flare — just in case.
Like a finger in the dike, Patrick said, a simple solution to a huge problem.
