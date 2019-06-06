I know I’ve used the Dizzy Dean quote, “If you can do it, it ain’t bragging,” before, but some things are worth repeating.
Pacific Mayor Steve Myers is not shy when it comes to touting Pacific’s place in the region, and the world. For the past couple of years he’s been going on and on about Pacific being a prime location on historic Route 66.
Last Sunday he took his show on the road, so to speak, with a float for the Franklin County Bicentennial Parade in Union.
The mayor and his wife Lori rode on the float in a 1932 Ford Roadster on loan from Bob Forshee with the Ridge Rodders Car Club. A huge “Get Your Kicks on Route 66,” sign loomed over the back of the float. Unnerstall Contracting provided the 26-foot float and driver.
In addition to the roadster, the float was decked out with road signs to Downtown Pacific, Jensen’s Point, Blackburn Park and Liberty Field. The mayor, who happens to be in the sign business, designed and handprinted the signs.
I have to tell you . . . in a flurry of modesty, the mayor said he did not do the float all by himself. The city and Pacific Area Chamber of Commerce worked together on the float. The mayor, Kim Barfield, Tiffany Wilson and Maria Brennan were the design team that put the Route 66 idea together. Adam Krauss helped get the right car for the float. Lori Myers, Rick Presley and Steve Roth were part of the construction crew.
What was so right about this float theme is that Route 66 is coming into its own as an American treasure. It’s emblematic of America’s love of the automobile and of the time when it felt good to just get out there and go, Route 66 gave us a way to get there.
After interstate highways and affordable air travel began to offer speedier ways to get there, Route 66 receded into the background.
But recently the country is beginning to rediscover the romance of Route 66. The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed two bills to embrace Route 66, a national trail and a commission to celebrate the centennial in 2026.
States are taking stock of the guest stops, souvenir shops and restaurants that thrived on Route 66. And, as Mayor Myers keeps pointing out, Pacific has one of the best still intact, the Red Cedar Inn building.
When “Good Morning America” traveled the Mother Road from Chicago go Los Angeles in 1970, they culminated the tour with a recap show condensing the 12 episodes in one 20-minute show.
The best stop on the 2,400-mile trek, they said, was the Red Cedar Inn in Pacific.
Plans for development of the Red Cedar Inn building as a city history museum and welcome center are underway and could be expanded to take advantage of the 100-year anniversary of the start of historic Route 66, the mayor keeps repeating.
Never one to give up on an idea, the mayor also says it would be shortsighted to ignore the emergence of historic Route 66 as a hiking, biking trail. He envisions that the Red Cedar building site could serve as a trail center to provide goods and services for trail enthusiasts.
He’s not alone on this idea. On June 5, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to amend the National Trails System Act to officially designate Route 66 a National Historic Trail.
Assuming the Senate takes up the legislation, Route 66 will join other federal historic trails — such as the California and Oregon Trails — recognized as migration routes historically significant to the development of the nation.
Established in 1926, Route 66 runs through eight states from Chicago, Ill., to Santa Monica, Calif. It was America’s first all-paved highway under the U.S. Highway System. In Missouri, the “Mother Road” winds its way from St. Louis in the east to Joplin at the western edge of the state.
But nowhere is there a better-preserved section of the original road than Pacific, which will only get better when MoDOT resurfaces the section from Eureka through Pacific next year.
And now with the mayor’s Pacific float, which won first place in the Bicentennial Parade, by the way, everybody in Franklin County knows that Pacific sees itself as one of the best places to visit on Route 66.
And we ain’t bragging.
Pauline Masson can be reached at paulinemasson@att.net or 314-805-9800.