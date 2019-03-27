A cluster of small structures built to house temporary workers digging the Missouri Pacific Railroad tunnel beneath Gray Summit once formed a little village on a segment of Hogan Road near Highway 100.
I know about this because local history enthusiast Janet Daniel and her family, who live near the site, found remnants of the dump where workers and family members tossed out used stuff.
Janet displayed apothecary and perfume bottles, brass locks and rusted meat hooks that she had picked up near her home at the March 21 meeting of the Meramec Valley History Museum and Genealogy Society, held at the Tri-County Senior Center.
“It was a complete little village of small houses,” Janet said. “Only two of the original homes are still there. They’ve been expanded and are being used.”
The digging of the tunnel is a legendary story. Before the tunnel was dug it took two steam engines to pull the heavy trains up the hill from Pacific to Gray Summit.
The railroad hired Kreis & Sons of Knoxville, Tenn., to dig a 1,600-foot-long tunnel directly beneath the city of Gray Summit at a cost of $4 million in 1928 money.
Kreis and Sons hired legendary tunnel digger Tunnel Smith to oversee the project.
Smith brought 259 men, six steam shovels and two drag lines to the Gray Summit dig site which started in March 1928 and took two years to complete as diggers advanced about 12 feet a day. A second 500-foot tunnel was dug near Labadie, bringing the total number of workers to 500.
At Gray Summit, they cut a tunnel 32 feet wide and 24 feet from base to roof, removing 300,000 cubic yards of earth and rock, including 55,000 cubic yards of solid limestone from beneath the town.
To this day, remnants of the village that housed the workers show up on the ground like discarded arrowheads washed up after a hard rain.
Janet displayed a 2-inch metal disc with the Kreis and Sons logo that she had shined up and placed in a frame surrounded by blue velvet.
“I looked out my kitchen window one morning and saw something on the ground gleaming,” she said.
Other items displayed at the show and tell session offered uncertain stories of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair and an antique water powered pump that provided running water for farms long before indoor plumbing became a reality.
Wayne Winchester, a World’s Fair collector, displayed painted porcelain bowls, etched ruby glass and a double eagle carved fascia board from a carousel, all from the 1904 Fair.
“I haven’t been able to prove that the eagles are from the World’s Fair, but I was convinced enough to buy it,” Winchester said.
Harry Palmer lugged to the meeting a very heavy and rusted antique hydraulic ram pump that once pumped running water from a spring on the family’s Alton, Mo., up a steep hill to the house.
None of us had ever seen one. Even Therissa Schlemper, who is married to Walter Schlemper, the quintessential do-it-yourself farmer, had never seen one. If Walter had been there he probably would have known what it was.
With no electricity, using only the hydraulic power of the creek, the ram pumped a continuous stream of water the approximate distance of a football field.
“It just brought a tiny stream of water, about the size of your finger,” Harry said. “But it was continuous. You couldn’t turn it off. It ran into a tank in the kitchen that had an overflow pipe. When the tank got too full the overflow ran onto the ground outside the kitchen.”
Harry didn’t know what year the antique ram was built, but when the house went out of the family’s ownership in the 1980s, long after indoor plumbing was supplied by a deep well, he retrieved the ram from the nearby spring.
“I was surprised that it still worked,” he said. “It had been in the house for more 60 years at that time.”
Society President Jeff Titter brought a mastodon tooth that his grandfather had found on his farm near Princeton, Ind.
“When I was little he used it as a doorstop,” Jeff said. “He told us it was a mastodon tooth but we didn’t know for sure until my dad took it to Mastodon State Park and they confirmed.”
I have to tell you . . . nobody in the history group wanted to take credit for the show and tell idea, but the learning session worked out so well that it was decided to ask members and friends to bring stories of local life at a simpler time to the group’s annual picnic/meeting the third Thursday in July. You are all invited.
