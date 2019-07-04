Here is a tough one but it’s something that I think we need to talk about.
Last week a mother and 5-year-old turned up to register for kindergarten at one of the schools in our district and it was somehow revealed that they had not had anything to eat for two days.
I don’t want to say where this occurred or who the first people in the district to recognize the crisis were because I don’t want to identify the family. But I do want to tell you that action was taken.
A series of phone calls were made including one to Dan McClain, who helped me start the Safety Net program for a homeless student fund four years ago.
I’m not suggesting that this parent and child were homeless, but hunger is hunger and Dan’s name is out there as someone who helps people.
Dan contacted Dr. Stephanie Bechard, the district Title One director, who administers the Safety Net funds for us.
When I saw Dr. Bechard at the school board meeting last Thursday she said the crisis had been handled and help had been found for the family.
I think the Safety Net Committee has raised about $12,000 in the past four years that Dr. Bechard has used to provide food, clothing, extracurricular fees and temporary housing for homeless families. Once she even bought a Halloween costume for a homeless child.
I have to tell you . . . When I first learned that there were homeless students in our district I was beyond shocked. By now I see it as more commonplace.
But here’s the thing, we don’t think of the school district as the place to feed the homeless, but that is what has been happening.
We (the Safety Net Committee) write letters, conduct pancake breakfasts and 50-50 drives to raise money for homeless families. When we get cash, Alderman Carol Johnson buys one-meal cards at local fast-food restaurants that Dr. Bechard distributes to the families. Every member in the family gets a card.
When we receive checks, Dr. Jeff Haug, the district chief financial officer, accepts the funds, which are administered by the school district. Dr. Haug tracks every dollar that is received and how it is spent.
Recently, the First State Community Bank spotted our Safety Net program and asked its corporate office to help. The bank program could not give us cash, but the local bank was awarded $1,900 to buy things that were needed and bank employees went to area stores to buy shoes, clothing and personal items that the school district will distribute to the students in need.
It has been remarkable to me that the school district would adopt this program and use district administrators to identify the families in need and write the checks to pay for whatever the kids need.
That was our goal, Dan’s and mine, when we put the Safety Net program together. At first we thought in terms of buying tennis shoes or paying fees so homeless students could participate in sports, or buying school supplies that the students didn’t get through the area backpack programs.
At first we didn’t think about students and their parents being hungry. Alderman Johnson and Dr. Bechard got that immediately and put together the food card program.
I’m writing about this today just to keep in the public the knowledge that there are homeless families in our community. There are hungry people in our community and with the help of the school district we are striving to help.
Tough as this is to talk about it reminds us that while we live in a caring community, we have to keep caring.
Reach Pauline Masson at paulinemasson@att.net or 314-805-9800.