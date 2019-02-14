There is a move underway to merge the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County into one large metropolitan city. If that happens Pacific faces unique and drastic consequences.
The portion of our city located in St. Louis County would become part of the new city known as Metro St. Louis.
Under a proposed amendment to the Missouri Constitution, the city limits of the new city would extend to the Franklin County line at Neosho Street in present-day Pacific.
The plan as it now stands would place the merger on the ballot facing voters across the entire state in the November 2020 election. That’s not that far off.
For the next 22 months folks who are in favor of the merger will be peppering Missouri voters with all the reasons why combining 90 governments into one metro government is a good thing.
They tell a good story, but from this reporter’s perspective, the small city of Pacific on the western edge of the new large city is just a casualty of war.
The 22-page constitutional amendment says cities that are located wholly in the new city will become municipal districts and retain their identity and some of their taxes. But the amendment makes no provision for a city like ours that is only partly located in the new city.
The group that calls themselves Better Together submitted the first version of the constitutional amendment to the Missouri Secretary of State, who accepted it. They needed to collect 22,000 signatures to get it on the November 2020 ballot.
I understand that amendment has been withdrawn and proponents are reworking some of the fine print on how the larger city would be operated as government, but they are still shooting for the November 2020 election.
Whether or not Missouri voters will approve this merger is anybody’s guess. But it is certain that if voters do say yes, the city of Pacific will lose a healthy chunk of both territory and population.
The East Osage plaza, U.S. Silica plant, the Red Cedar building, the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center, and the new ADB and N.B. West buildings would be in Metro St. Louis, not Pacific.
This is all in the planning stages, but the possibility of it happening is very real.
Proponents of the merger are confident that they can convince voters across the state to approve it because of the promise of cost savings.
The Municipal League of Metro St. Louis (MML), which represents most of the 88 cities in St. Louis County, opposes the merger and especially does not want all Missouri voters to have a voice in the merger. The MML plans to begin collecting signatures on a measure that would require approval of just St. Louis and St. Louis County voters.
But make no mistake, the voices in favor of the merger are very strong. They say having one government instead of 90 governments could save taxpayers millions of dollars.
Our mayor, Steve Myers, said he has attended a meeting of the Metro St. Louis Municipal League and plans to attend meetings of the Better Together group to study the progress and consequences of the proposed merger.
“I intend to learn all that I can to guard Pacific’s future,” the mayor said.
I have to tell you . . . it is my opinion that this proposed merger has the effect of a land grab. It would strip away Pacific territory and population.
Our community needs to exert as strong a voice on this measure as it can muster. The city of Pacific, every civic group in the city and every citizen group should craft a campaign to urge fellow Missourians to vote no.
