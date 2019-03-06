With the St. Patrick’s Day parade coming up, I’m thinking of the large Irish population here that began with the settlement in the 1820s in the LaBarque hills south of Pacific.
The area became known as Little Ireland. Its thriving population once supported four Catholic churches, St. Patrick’s of Armagh, St. Bridget (originally Downpatrick), St. Columbkille and St. Michael’s Chapel.
St. Bridget’s third church building survives as an active parish and school in Pacific.
St. Patrick’s survives as a mission church and home to an annual homecoming picnic each August.
St. Columbkille was razed in 1961.
St. Michael’s Chapel, which served the Sisters of Mercy Convent, still stands like a romantic European ruin adorned in drooping vines, in front of St. Joseph Hill Infirmary in Byrnesville.
One Irish priest, on foot or on horseback, served all four churches.
St. Bridget and St. Patrick began as log churches in the 1840s. The Sisters of Mercy established a retreat in northwest Jefferson County in 1879. They constructed a three-story limestone convent and adjoining chapel.
In 1912, they abandoned the remote retreat and returned to St. Louis.
The Franciscan Brothers acquired the old convent in 1927 and converted it into a nursing home. In 1948, they built the four-story St. Joseph Hill Infirmary, which once housed 135 patients. It was later operated as a private nursing home, but is now closed.
The Brothers allowed one of their members, Brother Matthew, an artist, to use the old chapel as a home and art studio. They also created the Black Madonna Shrine, which today still attracts visitors from far and wide.
During the heyday of St. Joe Hill, local dentist Dr. William McHugh, who grew up in the McHugh-Dailey building in Downtown Pacific, spent every Thursday treating patients at the infirmary. In recent years, his sons and nephews renovated the McHugh-Dailey building and revived the old third floor opera house here.
One of the first Irish families, the McNamees, is still very much present. Eighteen members donned McNamees of Little Ireland T-shirts to ride in the 2014 St. Patrick’s Day parade the year Danny McNamee was the grand marshal.
Other Irish families, who joined the McNamees were named Brennan, Dailey, Devine, Lynch, Mangan, McBrearty, McHugh, Murphy, and too many more for me to remember.
In Pacific history, two sets of ethnic immigrants made Pacific home — the Irish and the Germans. According to local lore, the lively Irish and no-nonsense Germans often looked askance at each other’s heritage.
My close friend, the late Barbara Bruns, once told me that as a small child she was confused when her German grandparents from her father’s side and her Irish grandparents from her mother’s side, who were always warm and outgoing with her, became stone faced and quiet when they were in each other’s presence.
It wasn’t all Hatfields and McCoys. One family transcended the ethnic diversity when Ed Buscher married Marie Dailey of the huge Dailey clan. Their offspring, Mary Beth Schmidt, Kathleen Gleckler, Rosalie Buscher, Virginia Marie Wolters, Geralyn Goodman and Bill Buscher, are faithful workers at the St. Patrick’s picnic each August and show up at every Irish gathering.
My closest friend from this group was the late Billy Murphy, who led the program that turned St. Patrick’s Church, which was abandoned as a parish church in 1925, into a regional showplace and a model for congregations across the U.S. who were trying to keep their parish churches from being razed.
No place in our community was more of a melting pot than St. Patrick’s. Billy was a master yarn spinner, who wooed the non-Catholic and non-Irish who had familial ties to St. Patrick’s.
Like the Buscher siblings, they showed up in droves for the August homecoming picnics, where everybody became Irish for the day.
Two local people have taken all this to heart. I have to tell you . . . I have no idea if they claim to be Irish, but Carol Johnson and Larry Mueller put together the St. Patrick’s Day parade each year regardless of weather.
One of my favorite photos of the parade was one of Father Holbrook inundated in falling snow — which we could very well have again this year.
I’m not sure if Father Holbrook is Irish either, but he loves a parade.
This year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will be held Saturday, March 16, beginning at 10 a.m. in Downtown Pacific.
