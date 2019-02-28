The Pacific Lions Club purchased 10 new real estate-style signs to announce the organization’s annual pancake breakfast held Feb. 24 at the Tri-County Senior.
Club members installed the signs at key points around Pacific in the early morning hours the day of the event.
By 7:30 a.m., hungry diners began to arrive at the senior center dining room and continued in a steady stream until 11:30 a.m.
Lions members said they had never seen anything like it.
Tables in the dining room were filled the entire time.
First in line were Katherine and Eugene Hill with their three children, Cheyenne, Chloe and Matthew.
Ten members of the Brandt family brought birthday balloons and a king’s crown to help Michael Brandt celebrate a birthday breakfast at the event where lifelong Lion Don Brandt was working.
Don was one of 15 Lions who sold tickets, cooked and served more than 200 adults and an untold number of children and cleaned the senior center when it was all over.
Part of the party atmosphere was attributed to David Fox and his iPad Pro that played a steady stream of music through a bank of speakers, loud enough to be heard throughout the room, but low enough that diners could carry on a conversation across the table.
Lions were unsure if it was the signs set out in the predawn hours that drew the crowd, but all agreed it was the biggest breakfast crowd in the 67 years of the annual fundraiser.
No one counted the number of pancakes that were served, but Tom Porter cracked 52 dozen eggs to keep the scrambled egg tray filled and the pancake batter flowing.
When the Betz family wondered if the senior center would have a highchair for 16-month-old Kaden, Carolyn Eversmeyer Giles started a search for the highchair that she had donated to the center. Four generations of the Eversmeyer family used the vintage wooden highchair, which was bought when her mother Jeanne Eversmeyer was born in 1930.
“More and more this is a family place,” Giles said. “Where there are families you need a highchair.”
Lion members were unsure how many children attended the breakfast because they weren’t counted in the 200 paid diners.
“The turnout is amazing,” Giles said. “As Lions we really appreciate the community support. It helps us provide glasses, for sure, but it helps with the backpack and lunch program as well.”
The Lions Club use proceeds from the annual breakfast to support its programs, such as glasses, school supplies, scholarships, Girls State, project graduation, Boy Scouts, Blind School, lunch program, flood relief and the peace poster.