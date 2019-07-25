History aficionados discussed the days of penny candy, iconic photos and the near catastrophe of the 1927 Allenton Bank scandal July 18 at the Tri-County Senior Center.
The event was the annual potluck dinner meeting of the Meramec Valley History Museum & Genealogical Society (MVHMGS), a city of Pacific committee.
About 50 history buffs heard from five speakers who revisited past events and places. Some offered their memories of the events portrayed.
Dave Roemer, grandson of the “boy on the bluff” photo, talked about finding the photo in a closed drawer in his grandmother’s dining room and being both captivated and doubtful when his grandfather told him he was the boy in the photo.
Don Brocato, grandson of Pacific’s first fruit vendor and a history buff in his own right, retraced the shopping district on St. Louis Street in the late 1930s when he was a boy, which, when he was lucky, included a visit to Brown’s grocery where the counter was lined with jars of penny candy.
Mary Beth Schmidt, granddaughter of James J. Dailey, one of the founders of the McHugh-Dailey building, retraced Brocato’s trek a generation later, recalling which store owners were grumpy and which ones welcomed children.
Angelynn Gross, an amateur genealogist who married into the Gross family of Pacific, shared her research on the 1927 Allenton Bank scandal. The search was triggered when she found a mysterious letter from a woman in Paris while sorting the papers left by the late Neil Brennan, her husband’s cousin.
“I know most of the people mentioned here tonight and I worked for some of them,” said 81-year-old Bob Myers, who became the impromptu fifth speaker as he shared his memories of working at Gross Bakery. At age 12 it was his job to carry the coal that fired up the ovens each morning.
Donna Graham, MVHMGS president, said the size and participation of the audience was more than she could have hoped for.
This was the third History Talks program since the MVHMGS introduced the town hall approach to local history that invited members of the community to get together and discuss past events and lost places in March 2019.
However, the formal name was just adopted at last week’s meeting, generated by widespread audience participation.
“This is the way it is supposed to work,” Graham said.
The speaker portion of the meeting started at 7 p.m. and lasted until 9 p.m. as each tidbit jostled the memories of audience members who were eager to share.
“It was more than we could have hoped for,” Graham said.
Jeff Titter, MVHMGS vice president and founder of the city history museum, videoed the talks. He said mining the memories of older citizens is the best way to preserve local history. He hopes to start a series of recorded interviews with citizens who like to reminisce about the past.