Local history buffs are invited to learn the story of a product called Calsi-Crete, which was manufactured in Pacific.
Mickey Trost, with the St. Louis Architectural Historical Society, will present her research on Calsi-Crete at the Pacific History and Genealogy Committee meeting Thursday, May 16, at the Tri-County Senior Center, 800 W. Union.
Cookies and dessert will be offered at 6 pm., followed by a brief committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. The program will begin at 7 p.m.
There is no charge to attend.
Trost will offer her research on Calsi-Crete, a precast cellular concrete that is one-third as heavy as normal concrete and used in St. Louis and around the country.
She will discuss the innovative home building techniques of the 1950s and 1960s and, in her words, “the nearby site of the most spectacular home building achievement in 100 years.”