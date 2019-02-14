The city and local history enthusiasts are making headway on how to use the former Red Cedar Inn building for a city history museum and visitor center.
Mayor Steve Myers invited members of the Meramec Valley History Museum and Genealogical Society (MVHMGS) to tour the building Feb. 9.
Michael Gallagher, who operates Gallagher Mechanical in the historic structure, welcomed the visitors.
Gallagher is the fourth generation of the family to occupy the building, which was constructed from logs cut on the family farm. His great grandparents, grandparents and mother Ginger Gallagher operated a restaurant in the structure for 70 years.
The MVHMGS, a committee of the city of Pacific, is made up of the former Meramec Valley History Museum and the former Meramec Valley Genealogical and Historical Society.
Jeff Titter, current society president, led the tour. He thanked Gallagher and the mayor for allowing the group to walk through the building.
Titter said the city’s support of the organization assures the future of the city’s two history collections.
The history museum collection includes historic memorabilia from local businesses and families, railroad artifacts and Purina Farm memorabilia that has been stored in the Community School since the museum closed in 2014 when the building was sold to the Knights of Columbus.
The genealogy archive is housed in city hall and is ings or by appointment.
“It is the right thing to do to put the two collections together and make them available to the public,” Titter said.
The city has contracted with architects Patterhn-Ives LLC, St. Louis, to study the structural integrity of the Red Cedar building and design the space for the history material, as well as maps and other tourist information in a welcome center.
Architects have held one open house at city hall to seek public input on the use of the building. A second open house is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Titter founded the history museum in 1999 when he was a Pacific alderman and secured the Wolf House at 206 W. Union St. in 2006 as a stand-alone museum when he was mayor. He said the city deserves the thanks of the community for the continued support of the museum.
Titter said as a keeper of the past, the museum draws all elements of the community together.
“We look forward to moving everything into our new home,” he said.