A 1927 Allenton bank failure that ended with the indictment of seven local leaders will be revisited at the next meeting of the local history group.
Details of the bank failure will be presented during the History Talks segment of the Meramec Valley Genealogical and Historical Society annual meeting Thursday, July, 18 at 6 p.m. at the Tri-County Senior Center, 800 W. Union.
Angelynn Gross has done extensive research on the failure. A nonresident board member, from St. Louis, was the cause of the bank’s downfall, which had a devastating effect on Allenton.
John Devine, George Gross, George J. Jordan, George Renneberg, Fred W. Rettker, Charles Sheerin and Robert E. Wengler were indicted for the failure.
Local history buffs are familiar with the thorough research of the speaker. Gross presented the history of the World War I experience of Capt. Joe Brennan in November 2018.
Gross said she’s hopeful that descendants of these families involved in the bank scandal will attend the meeting.
“I’m hopeful they would be willing to share information they might have on the incident,” Goss said. “Or they could email me at bookworm1946@outlook.com.”
Other topics to be discussed at the meeting are the famous “boy on the bluff” photo. Dave Reomer, grandson of the boy in the photo, will share his family’s memories of the photo.