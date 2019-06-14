A back in time program that will feature local speakers will be the first production of the genealogy and history group’s newly seated officers.
At its June 3 meeting, the Meramec Valley History Museum and Genealogical Society (MVHMGS) elected a new slate of officers to spearhead activities, including Donna Graham, president, Jeff Titter, vice president, Pauline Masson, secretary, and Therissa Schlemper, treasurer.
The new president said it’s an exciting time to be president of the society since the group has stepped up its local history presentations.
“Our programs have evolved into oral history talks,” Graham said. “It surprises you what people remember once the talks start.”
The upcoming program is scheduled for July 18 at the Tri-County Senior Center. Four speakers have signed on to showcase snippets of local history designed to trigger the memories of other members.
In recent years, the society has stepped up its public programs highlighting local history. The group also continues to work on the society archive work at the city hall office each Tuesday.
As a family history society, the group conducts searches for individuals who are working on their own family histories.
“Almost every week someone is asking us to help them find information on an ancestor, or locate where someone is buried,” said Sue Reed, who heads the society research work.
At the same time, the organization is making plans to move into a permanent museum building in the historic former Red Cedar Inn building. Plans for multiuse of the building are in early stages as the city works with an architectural firm to renovate the structure.
Attendance at the programs reached a high in December when a two-part program to open a time capsule and identify local men who served in World War I attracted 95 people.