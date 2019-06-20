By Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
A project to resurface a portion of Highway N from Westlake Village Drive to Candlewick Lane has been approved for federal funding through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.
The $1 million project was listed on the East-West Gateway’s list of STP-S projects recommended for funding.
Under the 80-20 split STP grant, the federal government will award $857,568 for the project. The city’s cost would be $214,392.
The project is Phase 4 of a series of improvement projects on Highway N that began in 2015.
The work to be pleted includes widening the east side to make the entire roadway 32 feet, adding new concrete curb on the east side, pavement milling and asphalt resurfacing of the full roadway, as well as street lighting and striping for 11-foot driving lanes and 5-foot bike lanes in each direction.
In March of 2015, N.B. West completed a $947,027 project to rebuild the section of Highway N, between Fourth Street and Hawthorne subdivision.
The work included resurfacing the road, new concrete sidewalks, concrete curbs, new concrete approaches to residences, pavement striping and traffic control.
In October 2016, 4-foot concrete sidewalks, concrete curbs and gutters, storm sewer curb inlets and concrete aprons at existing driveways and entrances onto Highway N were constructed.
That project was funded by a federal STP grant. The cost of the project was $332,530 with the city’s share of the project $66,506.
In 2017, a project on the east side of Highway N between Indian Trail Road and Myers Farm Lane, identified as Phase 2, included new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, entrance and driveway approaches, storm sewers and pavement markings.