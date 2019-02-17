A Pacific ham club has organized a soldering class with the hope of attracting youngsters to ham radio and to teach new hams how to mend and assemble equipment.
The Pacific Meramec Valley Amateur Radio Club (PMVARC) operates an emergency communication digital radio repeater on Signal Hill to provide emergency communication to Pacific and the surrounding area in case of a disaster.
When the city of Pacific provided the equipment for the repeater, the club agreed at its Feb. 13 meeting to provide amateur radio training for youth groups in the area.
The soldering class will be offered to area Boy Scouts and other youth groups who would be interested in becoming amateur radio operators.
The club held a trial run of the class during its meeting, held at the Tri-County Senior Center.
Elijah Biehle, 14, and Joseph Biehle, 11, completed a series of solders to assemble a reaction timer, an electronic device that uses a switch and an LED light to test the user’s reaction time.
The boys who agreed to take the class are home-schooled, but both voiced interest in becoming hams.
Elijah wants to become a pilot. He has completed ground training and has been up in the air twice. Joseph wants to be an electrician and recently built a tinker crate on his own where he worked with resisters similar to those in the class project.
The reaction timer was a kit provided by the club to instruct students to work through the process of soldering and parts assembly.
“We thought they should assemble something real so they could see the results rather than just solder two pieces of metal together,” said Patrick Kelly, PMVARC president.
With instruction from Henry Hahn, whom Kelly described as a master solderer, the boys counted out the 10 parts in the timer kit parts list and spread them on the table in the order of assembly.
Kelly congratulated the students, deeming the trial class a success. He said the club will now schedule a larger class and promote it to youth groups in the area.
Once the class was finished the boys also took part in a demonstration of what ham radio is all about, talking to other hams. They witnessed club member Bob Masson bringing up the PMVARC repeater with a variety of radios and technology devices.
Each boy was able to speak to a ham in Springfield, Ill., who happened to be logged onto the repeater when control operator Bob Masson, kb0jdy, called for anyone using the repeater. Each boy identified himself and responded to questions from the Illinois ham.
“Now that’s cool,” Joseph said.
The PMVARC meets at the Tri-County Senior Center the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. and welcomes all area hams.