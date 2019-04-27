Two acrobats that train at Show-Me Acro in Pacific competed in the Flanders International Acro Cup in Puur, Belgium, April 12-14, where they finished fourth in the 12-18 Women’s Pair.
Katie Borcherding and Destiny Nolting represented the United States in the competition, a World Cup event that brought together acrobats from 18 different countries.
Their balance and dynamic routines earned the fifth out of six spots, which advanced them to the finals. Their final routine bumped them up to a fourth-place finish.
Athletes that have been selected to the U.S. national team were involved in the competition.
A women’s pair and the bases of a women’s trio from Show-Me Acro were selected to compete for Team USA.
“It is very hard to even make it to the finals at an event of this caliber,” said Laurie Borcherding, Show-Me Acro trainer.
“In their balance routine, Destiny bends her body into a deep arch position, and Katie soars over Destiny doing a layout back flip,” Borcherding explained.
“During their dynamic routine, Destiny flips off from Katie’s hands performing a layout back flip, returning to Katie’s hands,” she said. “These are tricks not performed by many others in the world.”
Show-Me Acro is located at 2297 Rose Lane.