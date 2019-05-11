The Pacific branch of First State Community Bank has received a grant to aid Safety Net, the program that serves homeless students and their families in the Meramec Valley R-III School District.
The $1,900 grant was awarded by the First State Community Bank Impact Initiative that gives employees an opportunity to live out the company’s mission of helping make local communities better places to live and work.
The initiative accomplishes this by partnering with local nonprofit organizations to determine the best ways to assist the community.
Al Baldwin, First State Community Bank vice president, and Pat Dubuque, FSCB loan officer, submitted the Safety Net program to the FSCB Impact Team.
The Pacific branch is among 37 branches that submitted grant applications.
“The Pacific branch received the highest award,” Baldwin said. “We couldn’t be happier than to bring this assistance to local students and their families.”
Baldwin said his employees were surprised and saddened to learn that there are students in the community who are homeless.
“We were shedding a few tears here,” he said. “We just knew that we wanted to do something to help create a healthy school life for these kids.”
FSCB staffers will go on a unique shopping spree to purchase items that serve the basic needs of local homeless students. To put their best foot forward, first on the shopping list is shoes for boys and girls.
Dr. Stephanie Bechard oversees the needs of home less students in the district. She crafted a list of the needed items.
First State Community Bank IMPACT teams focus on making things happen, from buying necessary items to taking time away from the office to lend a helping hand.
Projects include supporting children and youth organizations, as well as assisting the elderly, transitional and community housing, homeless shelters, food banks, veteran services and much more.
“We at the Pacific Branch are just grateful to do our part for the community,” Baldwin said.
Former teacher Dan McClain and Pauline Masson launched the Safety Net Program in 2014 to aid local homeless students and their families. It is operated entirely with donations from the community.
“The bank grant warms our hearts,” McClain said. “Helping these kids have a good school life, even though they are without some basic advantages, is what Safety Net is about. We’re grateful that the bank would include us in their community support program.”