Pacific Presbyterian Church is gearing up to again offer free Thursday community meals throughout the school year.
Starting Thursday, Aug. 22, the free meals will be back. Much of the produce will come from the church’s garden.
Stone Soup Community Garden, run by a ministry of the church, tends to a garden on the site next to the manse to grow vegetables. The garden is located on North Fourth St. and West St. Louis St.
The garden was started in 2014. Gavin Overschmidt installed garden beds as part of his Eagle’s badge with the Boy Scouts. The garden’s produce is free to take.
Perez said there are about nine beds.
“The west side of Pacific doesn’t have any grocery stores anymore,” church member Marianne Perez said. “Sometimes it gets hard for people to get to the grocery stores on the western side of town. The couple who is mostly involved in this grow squashes, peppers, eggplants and different flowers in the garden. People can walk through the garden and look at the different flowers and produce beds.”
Jim and Becky Reed help maintain the garden. Perez wanted to make sure everyone doesn’t forget about the free produce available.
At the garden is a table with already picked produce free for the taking. Church members don’t want people picking the produce themselves.
“Right now the garden is just looking beautiful,” said Perez, adding that it’s a great time of the season to stroll through the garden to look at the flowers and produce.
Now that August is here and school is starting, the church is ready to bring back the free meals.
“During the school year, every Thursday evening is a free dinner for anyone who wants to come in,” Perez said. “We use some of the produce from the garden.”
Church members also bring some of their own produce from their personal gardens.
“I’ve taken some eggplant,” Perez said. “I’m not a big pepper person. Later in the season, I might take some of the winter squash. I really like to see people who need it a little bit more than I do have the choices available.”
Church members also enjoy the dinners and the garden.
“We’re really proud of it,” Perez said.