A group of women known locally as the dress ladies are preparing for the upcoming high school prom season.
The dress ladies are part of a program that provides free prom clothing. It is hosted by the Meramec Valley R-III School District and chaired by Jeannie Bandermann.
The collection of party dresses and men’s garments is stored at Riverbend School, 2085 Highway N, Room 212.
There is no cost for any of the clothing or accessories in the collection. Items are available to students in all schools in the area.
Flyers promoting the program have been sent to St. Clair, Union, Washington, St. Francis Borgia, Eureka and House Springs high schools.
The prom room and its adjoining dressing room will be open for 11 days in March and April to give students an opportunity to get ready for proms.
Room 212 will be open 3 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 25-27; Tuesday and Wednesday, April 2-3; Monday and Tuesday, April 8-9; Monday and Tuesday, April 15-16; and Tuesday and Wednesday, April 23-24.
The dress ladies will stay later on those days by request. People should call Bandermann at 314-960-4694 to set up a time.
The collection includes prom dresses size 0 to 24, casual clothing, size 6-11, purses, jewelry, scarves, small jackets and sweaters.
Men’s attire includes suits, jackets, shirts, pants, ties, shoes, belts, tie clips and tie tacks.
Bandermann said she and other volunteers are thrilled about the growth of the program with the help of the school district.
“You can’t imagine,” she said. “This is the 12th year of the program and we were recently asked to provide some formals for the Pacific High School production of ‘Cinderella.’ ”
Students are welcome to the dress-up clothing for any school event, not just prom, such as graduation, homecoming or a JROTC ball.
To donate items, people should call Bandermann or email her at jbandermann1952@gmail.com.