After a mishap last year, Pacific residents and downtown car show patrons will be treated to a bigger fireworks exhibit this year at a reduced cost.
According to Alderman Carol Johnson, who chairs the annual event, the fireworks provider wanted to apologize for last year’s mishap by providing a $10,000 exhibit this year at no cost to the city.
This year’s event is set for Saturday, June 29, at approximately 9:30 p.m.
J&M Displays, Dittmer, notified Johnson by letter that the firm accepted full responsibility for an electronic malfunction that occurred during the 2018 fireworks show in Pacific.
Joyce Kriegesmann-Schulte with J&M said although most of the display occurred before the malfunction, J&M wanted to stand behind its performance and would provide the 2019 show at no cost.
The tourism commission had budgeted $6,500 for the 2019 show. In previous years, Johnson has solicited contributions from city businesses and residents to raise matching funds for the show.
Johnson said she would take $3,000 of the $6,500 budgeted by tourism and add it to the show.
“That will give us a $13,000 — 25 minute show,” she said. “It will be the largest show we’ve ever had.”
Johnson has raised the funds and orchestrated the fireworks since 2002. The show was originally held in the city park where it drew hundreds of families who brought picnic suppers, lawn chairs and blankets to watch the show.
The exhibition was moved to the bluff at Blackburn Park, overlooking downtown, in 2013 to cap off the Pacific Partnership’s car show. It was believed that the fireworks show would keep part of the car show crowd downtown rather than disperse after car show trophies are presented.
“I think it does keep people downtown into the evening,” Johnson said. “And you can see it (the display) from most anywhere in the city.”
Johnson is a strong advocate of having a fireworks show near July 4 as a patriotic rite. She compares the fireworks show with the city putting up flags on patriotic holidays or the Veterans Walking Museum in Liberty Field.
“Fireworks have always been a way to pay tribute to the people who fought for our country,” she said. “We must always remember them.”
The Pacific shows are held on the Saturday prior to July 4.