Candidate filings for the Meramec Valley R-III School Board will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, for the April 7 municipal general election.
Three MVR-III District board seats are available in the 2020 election, and four candidates to date have filed.
Terms for both the current school board president and vice president, Matt Trower and Sean Brinker, will expire this year. Both Trower and Brinker have filed to run again, along with incumbent school board member Dianna Meyer, whose term also expires.
Another candidate, Pacific resident Roger Wiersma, filed his candidacy for the school board as of Jan. 7.
Meyer is a Catawissa resident, while Brinker and Trower live in Pacific.
To be eligible for election, a local school board candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a resident taxpayer of the school district, a resident of Missouri for one year preceding election of appointment and at least 24 years of age.