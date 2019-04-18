The Royal Theater building is soon to join the recently renovated First State Community Bank and Brown Jerry’s Blues Brews and Barbecue outdoor patio to bring new activity to St. Louis Street, according to the new owners.
Wende Mason Conwell and Laura Shade Barr recently purchased the 1928 theater building at 301 W. St. Louis St. with plans to bring the historic structure back to its original glory.
Jerry Holloway, Brown Jerry’s owner, said the news is not only exciting, but one more sign of emerging new life in downtown.
“The whole town is going to benefit from this,” Holloway said.
Conwell and Barr said they are not ready to reveal plans for the building, except to say that it will not be a theater again.
“We can let you know it won’t be a theater again,” the owners posted on their Royal Theater Facebook page. “But we promise the folks of Pacific we will bring something popular for all ages and most importantly a sustainable business.”
The new owners said their goal in purchasing the iconic building is to help revitalize West St. Louis Street, one building at a time.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have closed on our first commercial property today under Mason Barr Royal, LLC,” they stated. “We will keep you in the loop of our progress and what’s coming to downtown Pacific.”
The distinctive structure dates back to the infancy of the silent movie industry. Henry Hirth and Lorenz Leber brought movies to Pacific in1928 when they bought a hand-cranked projector and 150 folding chairs, rented the Knoble Store, and began showing movies. Tickets back then cost 10 cents for adults and 5 cents for kids.
Hirth and Leber built a 250-seat frame theater building on the site of the existing building. Eleven years later they moved the frame theater to 208 W. St. Louis, so the current brick building could be built on the site.
The pair were recognized as pioneers in the movie industry when they were listed in the 1946 Motion Picture Showman Biography of people who had been in the movie business for more than 20 years.
The building was later the site of live variety shows and more recently was renovated to accommodate a carpet and flooring business.
Holloway said the reopening of the theater building is cause for celebration by all downtown and just one more step in bringing foot traffic back to St. Louis Street. He also cited the decision to move the Pacific Area Chamber of Commerce office downtown.
Looking at his outdoor patio, under construction and at the recently opened barbershop across the street, Holloway said downtown is coming alive.
“Downtown ought to be the place to go,” he said. “The reopened theater building is going to give us another shot at that.”