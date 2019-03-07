Virginia “Ginger” Gallagher recently shared memories of her life at the Red Cedar Inn with a Route 66 magazine writer and photographer.
Gallagher is the granddaughter of Jim Smith who, with his brother, built the red log restaurant in 1934 to serve motorists on the new Route 66.
Three generations of the Smith family operated the landmark restaurant — Jim Smith, Jim Smith Jr. and Ginger Smith Gallagher, who ran the business with her partner Wes Carna. Gallagher and Carna recently married.
Ginger and her brother Jim Smith III grew up in what was a popular local restaurant for 70 years and a Route 66 tourist stop that attracted celebrities, visitors and media coverage from across the U.S. and Europe.
Joe Sonderman, Route 66 author, and Rich Dinkela, Route 66 Association president, met Gallagher Feb. 25 when they attended an open house at Pacific City Hall to discuss the future of the Red Cedar building and asked to interview her for a feature story in the Route 66 Association magazine.
The magazine publishers, who report on the history and present events in landmarks along Route 66, were at the Feb.25 meeting to learn about the conversion of the former restaurant to a museum and visitor center for the city of Pacific.
Gallagher has been working with the architectural firm contracted to renovate the building. The architects are looking at the history of the iconic structure as they design the renovation of the building. Part of their mission is to retain the historic integrity of the building.
“Ginger has been invaluable in helping us with the history of the building,” said Tony Patterson, whose firm is working on the design. “The more we know of what went on in the building at each period, the closer we can come to keeping that historic context in the next use of the building.”
Gallagher spoke with Sonderman about events in the landmark restaurant and the family members who operated it.
Gallagher told The Missourian that she is thrilled with the attention that is being paid to the building.
“I think it’s wonderful,” she said. “I think the architects will do a wonderful job.”