The city public works commissioner is reviewing the cost of flashing traffic signs to slow traffic near schools and in one neighborhood.
The city is considering placing a stop sign with a flashing red light at the westbound entrance to Candlewick Lane from the industrial park and flashing yellow signs in both directions at the West Osage junction with Indian Warpath Drive, which leads to the entrance to Pacific High School and Coleman Elementary School.
The discussion was triggered by a report from Alderman Carol Johnson that Candlewick Lane residents are complaining about vehicles from the adjoining industrial park exceeding the 25 mph speed limit, rushing through their neighborhood.
Johnson said the Caution Children Playing signs are not slowing traffic coming out of the industrial park and Candlewick residents want the speed limit lowered to 15 mph.
Alderman Ed Gass said 15 mph is too slow. He also said the Children Playing signs on the street confuse the issue.
“Those signs need to come down,” Gass said. “Children should not be playing in the street. The signs are like giving them permission to play in the street.”
Gass said a better alternative to slowing traffic would be to place a stop sign at the westbound entry to the street.
“If they have to stop, it will slow the drive through the development,” he said.
Police Chief Matt Mansell endorsed the idea, saying he has been lobbying for flashing slow or yield signs on West Osage at Indian Warpath Drive. He said MoDOT will not erect the signs, but said the city is free to do so.
“They will save a life,” Mansell said.
Alderman Andy Nemeth pointed out that a flashing sign with an arrow warns motorists on Highway 100 that traffic enters the roadway from Thornton Road.
Robert Brueggemann was asked to research the cost of the signs and report at the next board of aldermen meeting.