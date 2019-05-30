Aldermen will be asked to approve the largest budget in the city’s history in June.
A total of $16 million in budget requests across all funds will be presented in a public hearing at the June 4 meeting, where aldermen will be asked to approved the first reading of the budget ordinance. The second reading could be set for the June 18 meeting.
In case of any last-minute amendments, aldermen have until the end of June to approve the budget, which goes into effect July 1 and extends through June 30, 2020.
The total revenue and spending plan includes 12 funds.
The general fund projects $4,871,974 in available funds, which is derived from property taxes; Prop P (police), transportation, parks/stormwater and CID sales taxes; license, motor fuel and tourism taxes; permits and fees; park user charges; fines and forfeiture.
The capital improvement tax projects $962,832 in revenue.
The Viaduct commercial improvement district (CID) fund includes a balance and new revenue of $234,200, expenditures of $2,750, leaving a balance of $231,450.
The West Osage CID shows a balance and new revenue of $550,750 and $52,750 in expenditures, leaving a balance of $498,000.
The East Osage CID fund includes $345,200, expenditures of $2,750, leaving a balance of $342,450.
St. Louis County Prop P, for police salaries, projects revenue of $302,062. Planned expenditures from the fund are $266,600, with $35,461 placed in a Prop P reserve fund.
The transportation fund includes $2,054,131 in revenue and $2,026,613 in expenditures, leaving a deficit balance of $27,518.
The parks fund projects $678,631 in revenue, $630,054 in expenditures and $48,576 in reserve.
The tourism tax fund projects $400,800 in revenue, $149,600 in expenditures and $251,200 in a spending balance and tourism reserve fund.
The city hall NID projects revenue of $292,144, expenditure of $276,862, with a balance of $15,281.
The city water department projects reenue of $1,512,207, expenditures of $1,493,753, leaving a balance of $18,454.
The sewer department projects revenue of $4,136,700, expenditures of $2,526,346, leaving a balance of $1,612,355.
The spending plan includes a $646,000 lease purchase finance plan that would enable the city to purchase 11 new vehicles, including two new police vehicles, one light pickup, one four-wheel drive passenger sedan, two dump trucks, one backhoe, one bobcat excavator, one zero-turn mower, one boom truck and one 220 kilowatt generator.
The annual payment for the vehicles would be $145,000 for the next four years.
Personnel expenditures include $747,039 on administration, $1.6 million on police, $323,768 on communication, $398,916 on transportation, $341,536 on water and sewer, and $88,760 on parks.
The city faces debt of $5,509,480, which includes annual repayment of $588,268.
The 2019-20 spending plan includes debt payments of $149,750 for the 2005 wastewater improvements, which has an outstanding balance of $1 million; $276,112 for the 2011 city hall expansion, which has an outstanding balance of $3.5 million; and $162,406 for leasehold revenue bonds, which has an outstanding balance of $918,362.
Assessed valuation in 2018 reached $7,197,373, which was up from $4,701,363 in 2018.
The city’s one-cent sales tax for 2018 in Franklin County was $900,713, an 8.5 percent increase over the previous year. The St. Louis County sales tax revenue was $214,011, an increase of 6.4 percent over the previous year.
The budget shows reserves and balances across 16 funds of $6.6 million, which includes the $1.6 million contingency, or rainy day fund and a $2.5 million sewer district reserve fund.
City Administrator Steve Roth said he thought the budget was ready to be presented to the public and adopted by the board of aldermen.